What Inspires Elon Musk's Love for Space? Tesla CEO's Answer is Going Viral

Elon Musk’s love for space and all things out of the box is rather famous all over the world. The Tesla boss and SpaceX founder has invested heavily in space exploration and interplanetary missions. He has also teamed up with NASA to further their research into space science and as part of his many such collaborations. Now a recent clip from an interview Musk gave as part of an event ‘Italian Techweek’. The two day event that organised in-person and online event invited the SpaceX top boss to talk about future as part of it. Now a small clip from the interview has gone viral where Musk is seen talking about what inspires his love for space.

When asked what inspires him, Musk’s answer was something like this: “The source of my inspiration is somewhat philosophical. The thing we should be aiming for is to increase the scope and scale of human civilization so as to best ask the right questions for the answer which is reality or the universe. We should work to ensure the survival and long term prosperity of humanity."

Musk added, “We should seek to extend our consciousness beyond Earth to other planets and star systems. That is basically the nature of my philosophy."

"The source of my inspiration is somewhat philosophical. The thing we should be aiming for is to increase the scope and scale of human civilization so as to best ask the right questions for the answer which is reality or the universe." — @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/pFrDxEBJFK— Pranay Pathole (@PPathole) September 26, 2021

Musk’s answer was loved by many and space enthusiasts were in awe of the billionaire’s source of inspiration. Check out a few reactions:

A lot of people talk, he's one of the Doers. If consciousness is expanded, he will be a huge part of making that happen. Many don't appreciate him, his intelligence, and/or vision. BUT I wish he could learn to relax and enjoy life sometimes for himself and his family.❤️— happywren (@happywren3) September 26, 2021

We have to wake up humanity first. It's difficult to convince others the value of expanding the scope and scale of consciousness when so many are wandering around in a semi or unconcious state. But… Just have to keep rattling the cage. Even at the cost of looking insane pic.twitter.com/rtsYKuUDxa— Kaede Lynn (@KaedeLynn) September 26, 2021

People think its just wasting of money .. inter planetary exploration .. but they wont understand .. one possibility … we can mine rare elements and bring them to earth , which may or may not be usefull ,but yet nothing is waste— Goldman (@Open_Mind_Heart) September 26, 2021

One can check out the full interview of Musk at the tech conference here:

Musk’s SpaceX launched the first ever all-civilian crew, Inspiration 4, who reached space on September 16, and they safely made their way back to Earth on Saturday, September 18.

