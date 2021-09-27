CHANGE LANGUAGE
What Inspires Elon Musk's Love for Space? Tesla CEO's Answer is Going Viral

Elon Musk called his source of inspiration for space exploration somewhat philosophical. (Image: Shutterstock)

A small clip from the interview Elon Musk gave to the 'Italian Techweek' has gone viral where the Tesla CEO is seen talking about what inspires his love for space.

Elon Musk’s love for space and all things out of the box is rather famous all over the world. The Tesla boss and SpaceX founder has invested heavily in space exploration and interplanetary missions. He has also teamed up with NASA to further their research into space science and as part of his many such collaborations. Now a recent clip from an interview Musk gave as part of an event ‘Italian Techweek’. The two day event that organised in-person and online event invited the SpaceX top boss to talk about future as part of it. Now a small clip from the interview has gone viral where Musk is seen talking about what inspires his love for space.

When asked what inspires him, Musk’s answer was something like this: “The source of my inspiration is somewhat philosophical. The thing we should be aiming for is to increase the scope and scale of human civilization so as to best ask the right questions for the answer which is reality or the universe. We should work to ensure the survival and long term prosperity of humanity."

Musk added, “We should seek to extend our consciousness beyond Earth to other planets and star systems. That is basically the nature of my philosophy."

Musk’s answer was loved by many and space enthusiasts were in awe of the billionaire’s source of inspiration. Check out a few reactions:

One can check out the full interview of Musk at the tech conference here:

Musk’s SpaceX launched the first ever all-civilian crew, Inspiration 4, who reached space on September 16, and they safely made their way back to Earth on Saturday, September 18.

Elon Musk called his source of inspiration for space exploration somewhat philosophical.

first published:September 27, 2021, 09:02 IST