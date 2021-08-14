What is a Calorie Deficit Diet and How Does it Work?

In India’s ever-growing fitness industry, more people are becoming health conscious. With the fitness boom, most young adults are on the lookout for ways to instantly and effectively lose weight. Numerous fads and trends have become a hot topic of discussion when it comes to weight loss. A commonly suggested method by a majority of experts is a calorie deficit diet. In the recent past, the term ‘calorie deficit’ has become immensely popular in India. Especially amongst young adults looking to kick off their weight loss journey, a calorie deficit diet has turned out to be at the center of their process.

What is a calorie deficit diet?

To correctly understand calorie deficit, it is essential that the basics around calories have been established. So what is a calorie? It is a unit of energy obtained by consuming food. You achieve a calorie deficit, when the amount of calories burned overrides the amount of calories consumed. It is equally important to ensure that the calorie deficit diet is well planned and includes all the essential vitamins, nutrients, fats, and carbohydrates for the body. Hence, if the total food consumption remains less than the calorie requirement, there is a chance that the body will be in a calorie deficit state. Since there are so many fitness enthusiasts and practitioners out there providing a wide range of tips and suggestions, it is no surprise that you may be asking yourself how exactly this calorie deficit diet works.

How does it work?

First things first. Like any other diet plan or fitness regime, for the calorie deficit diet to work and to lose weight, it is extremely important that it must be maintained for an extended period. So for example when you do it on a long-term basis, the total energy required by the body to survive daily is lesser, and then it is deprived of that energy. The body will use the stored energy to perform all its functions and to make up for the deficit, ultimately triggering the loss of existing calories. And as you know, loss of calories is equal to the loss of weight.

One must bear in mind that every person’s metabolism and body functioning are different from one another. So, a calorie deficit diet alone may not result in weight loss. The best way to accomplish your goal is to accompany your diet with daily physical activity. Maintaining a workout routine to push your calorie deficit diet can prove to be an efficient way to lose weight.

You must also have a minimum threshold of the consumption of calories for your body. Do not miss having the minimum amount of calories needed by the body because otherwise, it can cause harm or adverse results.

Bottom line

This is one of the most efficient weight loss methods. However, it is recommended to be pursued under the consultation of a dietician or a nutritionist. Sustainable habits, understanding how to estimate your eating portions, and behaviour change towards healthy weight loss goals, is also part of the equation. The key to any weight loss process is consistency for it to prove successful.

Keywords:

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here