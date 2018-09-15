GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
2-min read

What is a 'Corpse Flower' and Why is Everyone Talking About It?

Drama in the garden

News18.com

Updated:September 15, 2018, 1:37 PM IST
The world is full of many bizarre wonders. One such wonder is in bloom this week for a short time in Canada's Toronto Zoo.

The 'Corpse Flower' is an extremely rare flower that blooms every seven to ten years and is anywhere from eight to ten feet tall. Originating from the Indonesian island of Sumatra, the rare flower has blood red petals and when in bloom, gives off a terrible stench - like rotting flesh. Hence the macabre name.

This is the first Corpse Flower to grow in the Toronto Area and the zoo's proprietors are more than happy. They plan to keep the Zoo open after hours for more and more visitors to catch a glimpse of the rare, which will stay in bloom for eight-thirty six hours at most.

This is also the fifth Corpse flower to ever grow in Canada. Known as Amorphophallus titanum, it usually takes about a decade for these plants to bear the first flower. But the Toronto Zoo flower, nicknamed 'Pablo “Pe-ew” Caso', as reported by the Independent, is four years premature and is set to bloom at just five years of age. A blooming 'Corpse flower' looks splendid and is one of the most spectacular sights in nature:





corpse flower blooms

The dramatic flower is listed as "vulnerable" on the International Union for Conservation of Nature's (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Plants and the fall in its numbers has been attributed to a loss of natural habitat.

Canadians, who were already looking forward to the bloom, arrived in large numbers at the zoo to watch the flower and social media was abuzz with videos and images of the blooming flower. Nature enthusiasts hope the promotions and frenzy would help in better conservation of the majestic plant.








