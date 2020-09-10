What is Borderline Personality Disorder? All You Need to Know

Borderline Personality Disorder (BPD) is a condition that affects the person with unstable moods, behaviour and relationships. It means that the people with BPD will go through a series of emotions, which may include intense anger, anxiety, and depression that can last for days.

What are the signs and symptoms of BPD?

People with a borderline personality disorder may experience varied mood swings, instability and insecurity about themselves and their role in the world. So, their interests, opinion and values change quickly. They also tend to see things in an extreme way, whether it’s all good or all bad.

Their feelings shift from time to time, which leads to intense and unstable relationships. A person who was his/her friend at one moment may be considered as an enemy the next moment. Emotional Instability, Cognitive Disorders, Impulsive behaviour and unstable relationships are the main signs of this personality disorder.

Bur according to Diagnostic and Statistical Manual diagnostic framework, the symptoms

include:

• Efforts to avoid real or imagined abandonment by friends and family.

• Unstable personal relationships that replace from idealization (e.g I love her) and devaluation (eg I hate her) which is also known as "splitting."

• Distorted and unstable self-image that affects moods, opinions, values and relationships.

• Impulsive behaviours which can give dangerous outcomes, such as reckless driving or misuse or overuse of substances.

• Self-harming behaviour including cutting themselves, suicidal threats or attempts.

• Periods of intense depression, irritability or anxiety lasting from few hours to days.

• Chronic feelings of boredom or emptiness.

• Intense or uncontrollable anger which is often followed by shame and guilty feeling.

• Dissociative feelings including loss of sense of identity or paranoid thoughts. Severe cases of stress can also lead to psychotic breaks.

What are the causes of borderline personality disorder (BPD)?

The causes of BPD appears to be both genetic and environmental conditions. However, traumatic events that occur during childhood can develop this disorder. Many people with BPD have been found to be neglected by parents or face physical, sexual or emotional abuse during their childhood.

What is the treatment for borderline personality disorder (BPD)?

This disorder is treated by using medications, psychotherapy and therapy including family and caregivers. Effective treatment can help overcome their symptoms and recovery may take more than a year.