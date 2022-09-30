What Is Cherry Pit Spitting? Know about Its History, Champions

Sports aficionados love watching and participating in cricket, football, basketball and hockey, among other games. Along with these mainstream sports, there are lesser-known sports that are popular in some parts of the world. One such sport is Cherry Pit Spitting.

Cherry Pit Spitting is one of those games that is played with great enthusiasm across the United States of America and Canada. In this game, participants spit out remains of cherries from their mouths to send them as far as possible. A lot of videos of Cherry Pit Spitting championships are available on the web.

One such video was shared on Twitter in which a player, Mike Cook, was seen attempting to set a record at Cherry Pit Towards, the end, a replay shot is showcased, which focused on how Mike performed in the rounds. Some officials arrived at the spot where the cherry pit landed to measure the distance covered by Mike. The video ends with the commentator announcing that Mike covered 46 feet.

Check out the video below:

If you think I'm going to watch people spit cherry pits for sport for an hour then you're absolutely right. Cherry Pit Spitting Championship was an absolute MATCH Check out the technique on the replay!#TheOcho pic.twitter.com/0ncQei0Ex1 — Palmer (@CaryPalmerr) March 22, 2020



International Cherry Pit Spitting Day is celebrated on July 1. The origin of this day is associated with Herb Teichman. Herb is the owner of a fruit farm. There was a fun cherry spitting championship at his farm in 1974. This fun event soon went on to become an international event.

Every contestant is given three attempts in this game. The longest shot of the three attempts is recorded. Since 1980, the Krause and Lessard families have remained winners in this competition. Currently, the Guinness World Record belongs to Brian Krause, who covered a distance of 93 feet back in 2004.

