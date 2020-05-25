What is Eid Without Biryani? Don't Read This if You Are Feeling Hungry

What is Eid without a plate of steaming hot biryani?

Marking an end to the Holy month of Ramadan and with Eid festivities in full swing, food is one thing that brings families together. A traditional Eid spread is delightful!

Of course, this year the Eid celebrations are more subdued than other years owing to the coronavirus pandemic and nationwide lockdowns imposed in countries around the world. But should that get in the way of festivities? There's nothing stopping people from celebrating at home, together with their loved ones.

Most places are celebrating Eid on May 25, that is Monday. From morning, social media has been buzzing with mouth-watering photos of biryani and other Eid special delicacies.

Warning: Scroll at your risk. Don't blame us later!

Every Eid our house-help Sufiya makes sure she brings Biryani for us. Every year without fail.



Eid Mubarak :) pic.twitter.com/ZQOhpqNfmI — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) May 25, 2020

Biryani in banana leaf is naturalistic way of love ❤️♥️ pic.twitter.com/OIpKkaNXz8 — ᴀꜱɢᴀʀ (@asgarhid) May 25, 2020

Eid Aur Biryani ❤️ show me what you’ve cooked? #eidipaisa pic.twitter.com/FlD4vQriLr — Natasha Nadeem (@Njtashu) May 25, 2020

Biryani making video..

Thanks to my wife who edit this,

Who asked me to post in twitter,



2nd time biryani

Sema taste,

Served for 75 peoples... pic.twitter.com/IJDOMAnMaf — Dr Mubarak (@DrMubarak_Mbbs) May 25, 2020