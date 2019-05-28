English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'What is JCB Ki Khudai Meme?' Indians Turn to Google To Dig Up Answers
As #JCBKiKhudi started trending, people were Googling their queries to what is probably the biggest desi meme of 2019 yet.
As #JCBKiKhudi started trending, people were Googling their queries to what is probably the biggest desi meme of 2019 yet.
If you woke up this morning and scrolled through Facebook and Twitter, you might have been a little confused at the amount of 'digging' that happened over last night. Your timeline must have been flooded with memes on desi Internet's latest obsession: 'JCB Ki Khudai.'
If you're still confused on what the memes mean, we have the answers which Google couldn't provide.
JCB khudayi jokes are so subtle yet so funny. Apparently the jokes are about how jobless are people to watch JCB digging videos on YouTube with these videos getting millions of views 😁 pic.twitter.com/AGaIWl04kg
— Monica (@TrulyMonica) May 27, 2019
If you're still confused on what the memes mean, we have the answers which Google couldn't provide.
