'What is JCB Ki Khudai Meme?' Indians Turn to Google To Dig Up Answers
As #JCBKiKhudi started trending, people were Googling their queries to what is probably the biggest desi meme of 2019 yet.
As #JCBKiKhudi started trending, people were Googling their queries to what is probably the biggest desi meme of 2019 yet.
If you woke up this morning and scrolled through Facebook and Twitter, you might have been a little confused at the amount of 'digging' that happened over last night. Your timeline must have been flooded with memes on desi Internet's latest obsession: 'JCB Ki Khudai.'
What exactly is #JCBKiKhudai, the top trending hashtag on Twitter?
For a lot of us, it may have taken some time to figure out what this tag even meant, and why people were sharing pictures of excavators and memes of it. Why #JCBKiKhudayi is still going trending comes from the fact that several people, especially Indians are watching videos of an 'JCB' excavator digging up the dirt.
A Twitter user found how there several million views on random videos of JCB excavators on YouTube.
The search term 'JCB' spiked as soon as the memes started surfacing.
Indians were Googling their queries to what is probably the biggest desi meme of 2019 yet.
If you're still confused on what the memes mean, we have the answers which Google couldn't provide.
A Twitter user found how there several million views on random videos of JCB excavators on YouTube.
JCB khudayi jokes are so subtle yet so funny. Apparently the jokes are about how jobless are people to watch JCB digging videos on YouTube with these videos getting millions of views 😁 pic.twitter.com/AGaIWl04kg
— Monica (@TrulyMonica) May 27, 2019
