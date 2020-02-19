English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
3-MIN READ

What is #MoonSelfieChallenge and Why Has the Internet Landed on it?

Moon selfie challenge / Photos from Instagram.

Ah, yes a harmless Internet challenge? We are all up for it.

Anurag Verma
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: February 19, 2020, 12:40 PM IST
Bizarre challenges and Internet go hand in hand and these days people are willing to go to extreme lengths to obtain social media stardom. Jumping out of their cars? Eating Tide pods? "Breaking" skulls? Placing cockroaches on their faces? The challenge-enthu-cutlets have done it all.

But every once a while (read: rarely), there comes a challenge where the Internet police does not have to remind you of the reasons as to why it isn't a good idea to harm yourself or others in the garb of completing an "Internet Challenge".

In a new or rather an old challenge that has resurrected from the past, all you have to do is look like the moon. Simple.

Here are the easy steps:

1) Grab your cellphone and a toilet paper roll.

2) Now peep through the toilet paper tube and click a selfie.

You are the moon. And the photo you just clicked is the #moonselfie.

Soon enough, the #moonselfies hashtag started trending on Instagram, with thousands submitting their hilarious and adorable results on the photo and video-sharing platform.

"Take a selfie of yourself through a toilet paper or paper towel roll and pretend that your the moon (sic)," wrote one Instagram user.

Soon others lapped up on the Internet challenge.

Full moon Vada #moonselfiechallenge

