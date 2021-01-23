Varun Dhawan is Tying the Knot With Natasha Dalal. Indians Are Trying to Find Her Caste

Indians on Saturday woke up to the news of Bollywood actor and veteran filmmaker David Dhawan's son Varun Dhawan getting hitched to his longtime girlfriend and fashion designer Natasha Dalal in what is being called an intimate ceremony involving friends and family.

The couple is set to tie the knot on January 24 at a beach resort in Alibaug. There is a lot of speculation about the wedding venue and unconfirmed reports suggest that the ceremony will be held at The Mansion House in Alibaug.

Varun Dhawan's uncle Anil Dhawan had confirmed the wedding date recently. "My nephew Varun is getting married on 24 January. I am looking forward to it,” Anil told SpotboyE. It is being said that the wedding will be attended by just 50 guests, including Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, and Salman Khan.

Dhawan and Dalal once batchmates in school, have largely kept their relationship private and mostly away from the public eye so it shouldn't come as a surprise that Bollywood and especially Varun Dhawan fans were curious to know more about his life partner as the news of their wedding broke on social media and eventually became the top trending topic of discussion in the country.

In the past few hours, desis have looked up for Natasha Dalal on Google to find out more about who Dhawan was tying the knot to.

One of the top-most queries to have emerged on the google trends in the past day is people simply searching: What does Natasha Dalal do?

For reasons best known to them, people also looked for Dalal's father on google in India. Who is Natasha Dalal's Father? they searched.

Indians were also interested in finding out Dalal's caste along with her age as they looked up her surname on google.

Varun Dhawan, who will next be seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo, and Natasha Dalal are childhood sweethearts and have been dating for many years. On Kareena Kapoor's radio show What Women Want, Dhawan spoke at length about how he met Dalal. "The first time I met Natasha was in the sixth standard. We have not been dating since then. We were friends till the eleventh or twelfth grade. We were very close friends,” he had said.

Due to the pandemic, the wedding will reportedly be a small affair. Karan Johar and Alia Bhatt will be attending the ceremony. According to Pinkvilla, the wedding festivities will begin Friday evening. They have booked The Mansion for the venue and guests will be put up in various villas: The Palm Court, The Cove Room and The Sky Deck Room.