What is Square Kilometre Array Observatory? All You Need to Know About World's Largest Radio Telescope

A new intergovernmental organisation called Square Kilometre Array Observatory (SKAO) Council has been formed with the intention of building the world’s largest radio telescope. On Thursday, the council held its first-ever meeting to approve the plans and start a new journey in space exploration. Though it is headquartered in the UK, SKAO has members from Australia, Canada, China, India, Italy, New Zealand, South Africa, Sweden and the Netherlands.

According to their website, “The SKA will eventually use thousands of dishes and up to a million low-frequency antennas that will enable astronomers to monitor the sky in unprecedented detail and survey the entire sky much faster than any system currently in existence.” It is called the “square array” because “it is an international effort to build the world’s largest radio telescope, with eventually over a square kilometre (one million square metres) of collecting area”

But before that process begins, here is short brief on what radio telescopes are and what this new development means.

Optical telescopes use visual field to explore the vast cosmos. Whereas radio telescopes have antennae and receivers that are capable of detecting the most distant radio-waves in space, of which there are plenty. Radio telescopes are therefore capable of detecting even invisible gases and studying electromagnetic spectrum signals whereas optical telescope is limited to visible light.

Any object in space can emit radio waves. The first radio signals were discovered by physicist Karl Jansky in the 1930s and became a standard way of operation for astronomers, especially after World War II.

The new venture is being deemed as important following the collapse one of the most prolific radio telescopes in the world, the Arecibo in Puerto Rico, in December last year. The telescope will consist of a vast array of radio receivers and will be positioned across South Africa and Australia.

The Arecibo had been instrumental in many important astronomical discoveries including prebiotic molecules in distant galaxies, the first-millisecond pulsar, and the first exoplanets since 1963. Now the SKA will not only fill the void left by Arecibo but be far more influential in astronomical discoveries, or so is the hope.

According to NASA’s JPL the SKA will help, “By measuring neutral hydrogen over cosmic time, accurately timing the signals from pulsars in the Milky Way, and detecting millions of galaxies out to high redshifts, it will address some of the biggest questions about the nature of gravity, dark energy, and how galaxies formed and subsequently evolved.”

SKAO suspects the completion of this ambitious project will take nearly a decade with a cost of 1.9 billion Euros (INR 1,56,96,36,00,000).

According to BBC, the project has taken nearly 30 years of planning and thinking. According to the official SKA website, the preconstruction officially started in 2013, while the actual construction will begin this year. They say the telescope will make preliminary observations by late 2020s.