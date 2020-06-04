BUZZ

What is 'Strawberry Moon' and Why Indians are Googling it Ahead of Penumbral Lunar Eclipse

Image for representation / News18.

The penumbral lunar eclipse will begin at 11:15 pm on June 5 and will end at 2:34 am (IST) on June 6.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: June 4, 2020, 2:51 PM IST
On the night of June 5, Indians will witness a darker shade of the moon when Earth's satellite will reach the maximum phase of the penumbral lunar eclipse.

The penumbral eclipse will begin at 11:15 pm on June 5 and will end at 2:34 am (IST) on June 6. The penumbral lunar eclipse will reach its maximum stage at 12:54 am on June 6. This is when Indians will get to see Strawberry Moon in the sky. Not just Indians, the residents of Asia, Australia, Europe, and Africa too will witness the event.

What is Strawberry Moon?

There are three types of lunar eclipses: total lunar eclipse, partial lunar eclipse, and penumbral lunar eclipse.

A penumbral lunar eclipse results when the sun, earth, and the moon are imperfectly aligned. As a result, some of the light coming from the sun is blocked by the earth in its way to reach the moon. This casts a shadow on the moon, known as the penumbra.

Curious to know more about the Strawberry Moon and when it will be witnessed from the skies of India, desis took to google to learn about the event.



