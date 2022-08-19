What is the 30-day Water Challenge? Is it Dangerous? All You Need to Know

Every other day, a new challenge appears on the internet. We have had trends like the ice bucket challenge and Bottle cap challenge take the internet by storm earlier, with even celebrities taking part in it. It does not take time for something to become a social media trend and therefore, it is not surprising that the most recent 30-day water challenge has caused a stir on TikTok. People are being motivated to drink a gallon (4.5 litres) of water each day for 30 days. The challenge has already gained popularity among TikTokers as a result of the heat getting a tad too much to bear in certain areas.

Many people have used social media to document the challenge for their followers. These videos demonstrate people faithfully completing the challenge and downing water bottles one after another. People are seen moving about with bottles of water in their hands 24/7 and gulping down half a bottle at regular intervals.

Some can be heard or observed claiming to be accustomed to it, while others complain that it causes frequent urination. Many also acknowledged that it made their skin sparkle and lessened bloating. Experts, however, have cautioned the public against the new fad.

We all know there are numerous benefits to staying hydrated and drinking water regularly to flush out toxins. So, why is this challenge dangerous? Let us find out.

While doctors advise drinking two litres of water each day, too much water is warned to create a number of health issues. When the temperature rises, you naturally sweat more and need to drink more water, especially if you’re exercising outside. Moderation is important, though, as it is with most things.

Electrolytes might cause health issues if you consume too much water. It’s particularly riskier if folks are tempted to drink the entire gallon quickly. The risks of “hyperhydration” (also known as “water intoxication”) might manifest as symptoms including weariness, lethargy, disorientation, confusion, headache, nausea, and vomiting, according to a paper published in 2013.

Sodium levels are considered hyponatremia if they are less than 135 millimoles per litre (mmol/l), according to experts. Seizures, brain damage, a coma, and possibly death are the worst possible outcomes of water intoxication. Hence, it is important to not fall prey to social media trend temptations and prioritize health and safety.

