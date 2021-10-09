What is the Dalgona Candy From Netflix's 'Squid Game'? Here's All You Need to Know

Dalgona coffee became an internet sensation in 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic. People, confined to their homes, were posting their attempts at the sweet beverage on social media. And thanks to the Netflix show Squid Games released last month, it seems that 2021 will be about dalgona candy. The show is about people, neck-deep in debt, competing in children's games with deadly consequences, all to win a jackpot. South Korean show Squid Games' third episode depicts the contestants trying to carve out the shape etched into a brittle sugar candy using a needle. The mixture which makes the sugar candy is called dalgona. Just like the show, the craze for dalgona candy has also become global. People are posting their own attempts at making the dalgona candy and trying to play the game albeit the deadly consequences shown in Squid Games.

Dalgona candies were once a huge thing in South Korea, and sellers used to park their carts right outside schools to lure children to the sweet temptation. Sellers used to offer additional candy if the individual successfully cut out the stamped shape. The game is named Pgogpi in Korea. Due to the possibility of getting another candy, some children become addicted to it as well.

“There’s a gambling sort of element to it, kind of like in the ‘Squid Games’ but without life or death,” 55-year-old Korean food blogger JinJoo Lee said, per New York Times. After Squid Games, her three-year-old video of dalgona candy saw a 30 percent increase in traffic recently. The dalgona candy started to disappear in the early 2000s due to the advent of online shopping. But the popularity of Squid Games could pave the way for the once-popular candy’s comeback.

“For some of these young Koreans, I don’t think they consciously think it’s Korean candy, but it’s a way to connect to their history that they don’t want to necessarily do in a history book,” said Albert Park, an associate professor with expertise in Korean historyat Claremont McKenna College in Claremont, California.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.