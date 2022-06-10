What Is The Difference Between 3 Blade and 4 Blade Ceiling Fans?

We are well into the middle of the summer season with temperatures well above 40 degrees in most cities. We can safely assume that ceiling fans are running at full speed in almost all households. Although air coolers and air conditioners have gained traction in the last two decades in the country, ceiling fans have not lost their relevance. However, have you noticed that there are two kinds of ceiling fans? One with three blades and one with four. The four-blade fans are mostly smaller in size than the other.

If you go by the laws of physics, increasing the number of blades should increase the airflow, but the catch is that the opposing air resistance is often neglected. However, when the drag force is considered, the case may not be the same. So, it is ideal to find three blade ceiling fans for optimum airflow that works with lesser friction. Four-blade fans are for that reason, used as a supplement to an air conditioner, circulating the cool air of the AC all over the room. That is why four-blade ceiling fans are more common in the western world where air conditioning in most households is more common than back here in India.

Three-blade fans are way more common in India since it consumes less electricity and also it does not need to be accompanied by an air conditioner, which many households in India still do not have. Three-blade fans are also much faster and run at a higher speed than its 4 blade counterparts. They are also more economical, considering the lower purchasing power in India compared to western countries. Three-blade fans are way cheaper than four-bladed ones in the market. You will find few four-blade ceiling fans in India except for luxury hotels and restaurants.

