'What is the Hurry?': Twitter Reacts to Midnight Felling of Trees and Arrests in Aarey

Environmental crusaders faced a setback on Friday as Bombay High Court dismissed petitions against the felling of nearly 2700 tress in the city's Aarey Forest to make way for the metro car shed for Mumbai Metro.

Activists had been seeking a ban on the felling and demanding relocation of the depot. However, the court refused to acknowledge Aarey as a forest, allowing authorities to begin felling. Much has happened since the High Court verdict on Friday.

Twenty-nine people were arrested, Section 144 imposed and roads leading to Aarey blocked by police as protesters escalated their fight to save Mumbai’s ‘green lung’.

While protests on ground have been intense, netizens have been waging the battle online. Many came out in criticism of the state government's decision to allow the felling and also of the Bombay HC. Photos and videos from the midnight protest were also widely shared.

We are a nation where we cannot even protest lynchings or the felling of trees.Can we atleast hack the word democracy now????It's redundant anyways.#AareyForest #SaveAareyForest — Akash Banerjee (@TheDeshBhakt) October 5, 2019

How do these people become lawyers? They arnt even humans. #TreeAct says after permission is out online there is a 15 day cooling off period before cutting.Violations - Violated MCC by releasing the order & Began cutting trees withing hours of order. #SaveAarey #AareyForest https://t.co/KkgKWMBsH8 — Preeti Sharma Menon (@PreetiSMenon) October 5, 2019

My kind request to all those Mumbaikars who have decided to vote for Shiv Sena and the BJP, please stop shedding crocodile tears on #AareyForest and stop tweeting or pretending to protest. Walk the talk. Thanks! — Sanjay Jha (@JhaSanjay) October 5, 2019

The way Fadnavis Govt rushed after HC verdict to chop off #AareyForest trees in the night, arrested #SaveAarey campaigners & now blocked all roads going there is shocking.What is the hurry? Who do you want to appease before polls? pic.twitter.com/3HGemwXkb8 — Kanchan Srivastava (@Ms_Aflatoon) October 5, 2019

When many Davids get together they can overcome any number of Goliaths. Save Aarey volunteers sing Hum honge kaamayab. #AareyForest pic.twitter.com/m9uONDoRfg — AareyConservationGrp #VoteForAarey (@ConserveAarey) October 4, 2019

Here is a dare.. the Shiv Sena including #AdityaThackeray "claim" they are against the trees at #Aarey being cut. Why did @mybmc run by @ShivSenaGive permission ? If permission not given dare the Shiv Sena to break the alliance . #AareyForest — Tehseen Poonawalla (@tehseenp) October 5, 2019

Over 300 out of the proposed 2646 trees hacked to death in #AareyForest. In most cases 'Development' happens at the expense of Environmental degradation.Can we afford such a 'development'We have killed the Mithi River in Mumbai & River Yamuna is already on the deathbed in Delhi — Rachit Seth (@rachitseth) October 5, 2019

Yet, some defended the felling.

UN lauded Delhi Metro for reducing 6.3 lakh tonn pollution yearly.An acre of forest absorbs ~2.5 tonn pollution yearly. #AareyForest's disputed area is 81 acre (2.5 x 81= 202.5)6.3 lakh tonn vs 203 tonn. Pick ur side.Ps. That 81 acre isn't lost either, it's being replaced. — THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) October 5, 2019

-Teen travelling in Bullet Train asking undeveloped countries “How Dare They” care about development.-Actors travelling in SUVs asking local train users to not to be selfish about Metro.-Celebreties tweeting from bath-tub n asking people to save water.#AareyForest — Shash (@pokershash) October 5, 2019

The Aarey colony, measuring 1,287 hectares and located adjoining the Sanjay Gandhi National Park, is known as a major green lung of the metropolis. However, The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited had argued in court that the project was of paramount importance for the city.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray said that he will take a press conference on Aarey exclusively later on "as it is an important issue and we won't let it go".

