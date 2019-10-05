Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
3-min read

'What is the Hurry?': Twitter Reacts to Midnight Felling of Trees and Arrests in Aarey

Netizens lamented the loss of the trees and criticized Bombay High Court's verdict to not deem Aarey Colony a forest.

News18.com

Updated:October 5, 2019, 2:17 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
'What is the Hurry?': Twitter Reacts to Midnight Felling of Trees and Arrests in Aarey
Netizens lamented the loss of the trees and criticized Bombay High Court's verdict to not deem Aarey Colony a forest.

Environmental crusaders faced a setback on Friday as Bombay High Court dismissed petitions against the felling of nearly 2700 tress in the city's Aarey Forest to make way for the metro car shed for Mumbai Metro.

Activists had been seeking a ban on the felling and demanding relocation of the depot. However, the court refused to acknowledge Aarey as a forest, allowing authorities to begin felling. Much has happened since the High Court verdict on Friday.

Twenty-nine people were arrested, Section 144 imposed and roads leading to Aarey blocked by police as protesters escalated their fight to save Mumbai’s ‘green lung’.

While protests on ground have been intense, netizens have been waging the battle online. Many came out in criticism of the state government's decision to allow the felling and also of the Bombay HC. Photos and videos from the midnight protest were also widely shared.

Yet, some defended the felling.

The Aarey colony, measuring 1,287 hectares and located adjoining the Sanjay Gandhi National Park, is known as a major green lung of the metropolis. However, The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited had argued in court that the project was of paramount importance for the city.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray said that he will take a press conference on Aarey exclusively later on "as it is an important issue and we won't let it go".

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram