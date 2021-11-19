What is the Most Commonly Used Password in India? It's in this Sentence.

It looks like that despite nudges by digital portals and data security experts to choose strong passwords, Indians are taking the easy way out. According to research by NordPass, a password manager, the most-commonly used password in India is ‘password’. This password, chosen by 1,714,646 persons, takes less than a second to be cracked. The second-most favoured password by Indians is ‘12345’, chosen by 1,289,266 persons. Cracking this one too does not take a second. Interestingly, ‘password’ was the favourite password in Japan, too. In fact, ‘password’ seems to have a global fan following with it being the second-most preferred one in Australia, the United States and Canada. The most-commonly used password in the US is ‘123456’, which is the same for Russia.

After ‘password’, a few other common passwords used by Indians are ‘india123’, ‘xxx’, ‘iloveyou’, ‘krishna’ and ‘omsairam’. Apart from the most-used passwords, the research threw up some interesting trends. It was found that “a stunning number of people love using their own name as a password." It also found that swear words are quite often used as passwords. Research shows that men use swear words as passwords more often than their female counterparts. ‘Onedirection’ makes a comeback to the list of the most common passwords in several countries after mysteriously vanishing from the 2020 list. The usage of ‘Liverpool’ in passwords showed that people take their football teams very seriously. One of the surprising entries into the password realm was ‘dolphin’, with it being ranked number one among animal-related passwords in many countries. Ferrari and Porsche are the most popular car brands when it comes to bad passwords. The data revealed that ‘iloveyou’ is used more by women. In the battle of passwords, rock band Metallica ranked higher than Slipknot.

The list of passwords was compiled from 50 countries in partnership with independent researchers specializing in research of cybersecurity incidents. In its advisory, NordPass says that using complex passwords, updating them regularly and never reusing them can go a long way in ensuring digital privacy. A complex password is one that contains at least 12 characters and a varied combination of upper and lowercase letters, numbers and symbols.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.