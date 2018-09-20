English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
What is The Most Horrible Thing You Faced as a Woman in India? A Quora Thread Shows The Mirror
What being a woman in India really is like.
India is the most unsafe country in the world for women, at least if this report is believed. Even though you will have a lot of defenders, here's the thing. It's definitely not a safe country for women. The number of reported cases of crime against women rose by 83 percent between 2007 and 2016, with four cases of rape reported every hour.
And if you're not willing to believe statistics either, in a recent Quora thread, women shared their experiences. And they are nothing short of horror stories.
When someone on Quora asked the question, 'What is the most horrible thing you have faced as a woman in India?' there were plenty of responses.
1. Everyday sexual assault is normalized
"When I was barely 12, I was walking back home from school when two men stopped me saying, ‘Beta school over ho gaya?’ and felt my chest all over. I was too young to understand what happened, I simply said yes and walked back home, feeling uncomfortable. I only realized years later what had actually happened," writes Manisha Kanoria, a Civil Engineer.
"When I was in college, I was walking down a street when a man stopped his bike and pressed my breast really hard and ran away on his bike before I could even react. It was a slightly dark lane and he has covered his face with a handkerchief. All I could see was his eyes. I still remember those evil eyes. I was in pain for weeks.
When I started working, a man living close to my work followed me for 3 months. He knew when I came and when I leave from office. When I told one of my colleagues he simply said, ‘ Dekhta to hai bus. Dekhne do!’
A few days back, I entered a slightly crowded bus. A man who was standing behind me kept moving closer till his penis was pressed again my back. I could feel it. Even after repeatedly telling him, he didn't move even though there was enough space to do so. People saw what he was doing, no one said a thing. I didn't have the courage to climb into a bus for almost a week after that.
Apart from these, men staring at my breast and passing nasty comments is an everyday occurrence. More often than not, when I am in a public bus, a man simply brush again my breast or my thighs by ‘mistake’.
Sometimes, I wish I wasn't born with breasts. More often than not, they feel like a liability in India."
"I was raised by a single mother, so I do have an insight on how the world around you treats you when are a single woman," writes Mahalaxmi.
"I still remember her applying sindoor and wearing a mangalsutra even though she was a widow to ward off undue attention from men while traveling."
Rajeev Metta shares a story about his mother, where "she used to work as a door to door salesperson for a water purifying company in Kolkata. Her routine was to visit the office in the morning, collect two purifiers and then lug around with them and visit door to door to sell the product in a designated area."
"Being felt up or groped would be a regular occurrence in crowded buses and the only defence she had was a safety pin she used to carry and poke the men with. But circumstances dictated that she would need to take the bus everyday."
But there was one incident that stood out for her.
On visiting one of the houses, a man opened up the door, looked at her and pulled her inside and shut the door.
Mom was obviously visibly scared, thinking that today was the day she would die.
The man, looked at her and said, “I can do anything to you right now. I can assault you, murder you or keep you locked up in here. But I won’t do that today. This job is not for safe for a young girl like you. You should quit this and go back to wherever you belong.”
Saying this, he unlocked the door and let her go."
While this incident may have ended with just a threat, the implications of what could have actually happened are perhaps the darker tale - because all of the horrible scenarios of brutal rape and gruesome murder you are thinking of could well have happened.
4. The fear, and the helplessness
Prachi Sandilya shares how she was "blackmailed and threatened by local Minister's son for not accepting his so-called proposal. He made my school life hell by following me around from school to my coaching class passing lewd comments through out the way. I was so scared at that time he even threatened me that he will morph my pictures and put it on porn sites. That was a serious harassment. I was mentally disturbed to an extent that I had to leave the city. Remembering this bully makes me angry and helpless even now. I wish he could feel the kind of fear I had once."
But the running theme of the thread is how most women, have at some point or the other faced everyday sexual assault - and never reported it.
While the survey released earlier this year was based on reported data, women's accounts of the everyday sexual assault they face, which they take without questioning, perhaps shows just how bad the situation is, for women in India.
Recently, a travel blogger also shared her experience of facing the horror of being a woman in India.
