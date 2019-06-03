Netizens are Sucking the Air Out of Bin Bags to Complete This New Viral Vacuum Challenge

Ok, ive seen the thing people are doing with the bin bag over the body, me being me... i did it on my face to see what it looks like... nearly killed myself #binbag #challenge #ChallengeAccepted #twist pic.twitter.com/ync5iWwMUT — ⛓dͥecͣlͫaή⛓ (@Declan_Rhodess) May 30, 2019

Soooo... my brother just had to try it with Matthew #VacuumChallenge pic.twitter.com/zIdjGWoPQE — Emma ✌ (@EJHaston) May 31, 2019

#LoViralHOY El nuevo '#Challenge' es #VacuumChallenge o #AspiradoraChallenge, el cual consiste en meterse dentro de una bolsa de basura, dejando la cabeza fuera y con una aspiradora absorber todo el aire hasta que quede completamente sellado al #vacío. #PeriódicoHOY pic.twitter.com/fv9aINNw1b — Periódico Hoy (@PeriodicoHoy) May 30, 2019

you know the fact that this is so stupid and i’m probably going to attempt this in like a few days max really speaks to me pic.twitter.com/bVu36Q6C5r — sae! commissions (@swoonzi) May 22, 2019

So we tried it lmfaoooo pic.twitter.com/DUsIigIBL6 — MissAfricaaa (@petitemadamee) May 23, 2019

The Kiki challenge may have taken over the Internet last year, but 2019 has its own brand of scary, dangerous and viral.If you thought people eating Tide pods was dangerous, and jumping out of a moving car was dangerous still, well..The 'Bin bag challenge' or 'Vacuum challenge' is the Internet's new craze. In this bizarre challenge, people put a disposable plastic garbage bag, the kind you use to throw your trash in, over their heads or bodies, and then using a vacuum to suck the air out of them.The fun side? The bag gets stuck to your body, squeezing you till it literally takes the outline of your body or face.The dangerous side? It could potentially choke you and cut off the oxygen supply inside the bag - the risks are very high.People don't seem dissuaded by the threat of death, though.One user who tried it said that he was stuck on the floor of his kitchen for two hours. "I was laying there for 2 hours before my parents came home," and eventually to his rescue.