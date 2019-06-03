Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

Netizens are Sucking the Air Out of Bin Bags to Complete This New Viral Vacuum Challenge

In this bizarre challenge, people put a disposable plastic garbage bag, the kind you use to throw your trash in, over their heads or bodies, and then using a vacuum to suck the air out of them.

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:June 3, 2019, 9:04 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Netizens are Sucking the Air Out of Bin Bags to Complete This New Viral Vacuum Challenge
In this bizarre challenge, people put a disposable plastic garbage bag, the kind you use to throw your trash in, over their heads or bodies, and then using a vacuum to suck the air out of them.
Loading...
The Kiki challenge may have taken over the Internet last year, but 2019 has its own brand of scary, dangerous and viral.

If you thought people eating Tide pods was dangerous, and jumping out of a moving car was dangerous still, well..

The 'Bin bag challenge' or 'Vacuum challenge' is the Internet's new craze. In this bizarre challenge, people put a disposable plastic garbage bag, the kind you use to throw your trash in, over their heads or bodies, and then using a vacuum to suck the air out of them.

The fun side? The bag gets stuck to your body, squeezing you till it literally takes the outline of your body or face.

The dangerous side? It could potentially choke you and cut off the oxygen supply inside the bag - the risks are very high.

People don't seem dissuaded by the threat of death, though.







View this post on Instagram

Klart man måste testa #Vacuumchallenge på barna

A post shared by meatman80 (@meatman80) on

























One user who tried it said that he was stuck on the floor of his kitchen for two hours. "I was laying there for 2 hours before my parents came home," and eventually to his rescue.




Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram