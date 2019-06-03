Netizens are Sucking the Air Out of Bin Bags to Complete This New Viral Vacuum Challenge

Narendra Modi
Rajnath SinghDefence
Amit ShahHome Affairs
Nitin GadkariRoad Transport & Highways, Micro Small & Medium Enterprises
D V Sadananda GowdaChemicals & Fertilizers
Nirmala SitharamanFinance, Corporate Affairs
Ramvilas PaswanConsumer Affairs Food & Public Distribution
Narendra Singh TomarAgriculture & Farmers Welfare, Rural Development, Panchayati Raj
Ravi Shankar PrasadLaw & Justice, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology
Harsimrat Kaur BadalFood Processing Industries
Thawar Chand GehlotSocial Justice & Empowerment
S JaishankarExternal Affairs
Ramesh Pokhriyal NishankHuman Resource Development
Arjun MundaTribal Affairs
Smriti IraniWomen & Child Development, Textiles
Harsh VardhanHealth & Family Welfare, Science & Technology, Earth Sciences
Prakash JavadekarEnvironment Forest & Climate Change, Information & Broadcasting
Piyush GoyalRailways, Commerce & Industry
Dharmendra Pradhan Petroleum & Natural Gas, Steel
Mukhtar Abbas NaqviMinority Affairs
Pralhad JoshiParliamentary Affairs, Coal, Mines
Dr Mahendra Nath PandeySkill Development & Entrepreneurship
Arvind SawantHeavy Industries & Public Enterprise
Giriraj SinghAnimal Husbandry Dairying & Fisheries
Gajendra Singh ShekhawatJal Shakti
Santosh Kumar GangwarLabour & Employment
Rao Inderjit SinghMinistry of Statistics & Program Implementation, Planning
Shripad Yesso NaikAYUSH
Dr Jitendra SinghDevelopment of North Eastern Region, Prime Minister's Office, Personnel Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy, Space
Kiren RijijuYouth Affairs & Sports
Prahlad Singh PatelCulture, Tourism
R K SinghPower, New & Renewable Energy
Hardeep Singh PuriHousing & Urban Affairs, Civil Aviation
Mansukh L MandaviyaShipping
Faggan Singh Kulaste
Ashwini Choubey
Arjun Ram Meghwal
V K Singh
Krishan Pal Gurjar
Danve Raosaheb Dadarao
G Kishan Reddy
Parshottam Rupala
Ramdas Athawale
Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
Babul Supriyo
Sanjeev Kumar Balyan
Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao
Anurag Singh Thakur
Angadi Suresh Channabasappa
Nityanand Rai
Ratan Lal Kataria
V Muraleedharan
Renuka Singh Saruta
Som Prakash
Rameshwar Teli
Pratap Chandra Sarangi
Kailash Choudhary
Debasree Chaudhari
Netizens are Sucking the Air Out of Bin Bags to Complete This New Viral Vacuum Challenge
If you thought people eating Tide pods was dangerous, and jumping out of a moving car was dangerous still, well..
The 'Bin bag challenge' or 'Vacuum challenge' is the Internet's new craze. In this bizarre challenge, people put a disposable plastic garbage bag, the kind you use to throw your trash in, over their heads or bodies, and then using a vacuum to suck the air out of them.
The fun side? The bag gets stuck to your body, squeezing you till it literally takes the outline of your body or face.
The dangerous side? It could potentially choke you and cut off the oxygen supply inside the bag - the risks are very high.
People don't seem dissuaded by the threat of death, though.
Ok, ive seen the thing people are doing with the bin bag over the body, me being me... i did it on my face to see what it looks like... nearly killed myself #binbag #challenge #ChallengeAccepted #twist pic.twitter.com/ync5iWwMUT— ⛓dͥecͣlͫaή⛓ (@Declan_Rhodess) May 30, 2019
Soooo... my brother just had to try it with Matthew #VacuumChallenge pic.twitter.com/zIdjGWoPQE— Emma ✌ (@EJHaston) May 31, 2019
#Vacuumchallenge pic.twitter.com/o9g5IHhCcS— dani (@DanikaRussell) May 30, 2019
#LoViralHOY El nuevo '#Challenge' es #VacuumChallenge o #AspiradoraChallenge, el cual consiste en meterse dentro de una bolsa de basura, dejando la cabeza fuera y con una aspiradora absorber todo el aire hasta que quede completamente sellado al #vacío. #PeriódicoHOY pic.twitter.com/fv9aINNw1b— Periódico Hoy (@PeriodicoHoy) May 30, 2019
you know the fact that this is so stupid and i’m probably going to attempt this in like a few days max really speaks to me pic.twitter.com/bVu36Q6C5r— sae! commissions (@swoonzi) May 22, 2019
So we tried it lmfaoooo pic.twitter.com/DUsIigIBL6— MissAfricaaa (@petitemadamee) May 23, 2019
May 24, 2019
One user who tried it said that he was stuck on the floor of his kitchen for two hours. "I was laying there for 2 hours before my parents came home," and eventually to his rescue.
Patriarchy Shows its Hairy Side with Shaming Malaika Arora For Body Hair
Thursday 30 May , 2019
Journey of Arif Khan: Professional Skier From Kashmir,Gliding Past Troubles
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Amit Shah - The Winning Way
Tuesday 28 May , 2019
Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
