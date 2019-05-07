Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Tony Stark, Jon Snow and Thor: The Internet Has Helpful Suggestions on What to Name the Royal Baby

The royal baby has a name! Well, according to the Internet, they already have several suggestions on what the baby should be called.

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:May 7, 2019, 8:33 AM IST
Tony Stark, Jon Snow and Thor: The Internet Has Helpful Suggestions on What to Name the Royal Baby
The royal baby has a name! Well, according to the Internet, they already have several suggestions on what the baby should be called.
The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle has just given birth to a baby boy, and the Internet cannot keep calm.

'Meghan Markle, Royal baby' were two of the most searched terms worldwide after the Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry announced that he was 'absolutely thrilled' to make the announcement.

He also added Meghan and the baby were doing "incredibly well", adding that they were still thinking about names for the infant. This caught Twitter's attention. The royal baby hadn't been named yet?

But that's what they had been searching for ever since it was announced!


Untitled design (52)

Really. Nobody can seem to wait till the name of the Royal baby is announced. But seeing that the name hasn't been announced yet, Twitter came up with some helpful suggestions on what to christen the royal baby.









































While we're all hoping our predictions for the royal baby turn out true(please let it be Stormtrooper!) we can't wait until the actual name is announced. The child, the couple's first, will be seventh-in-line to the British throne, and they are expected to make their first appearance as a family in a couple of days' time.
