Tony Stark, Jon Snow and Thor: The Internet Has Helpful Suggestions on What to Name the Royal Baby

Weird thing to name the royal baby but I support them pic.twitter.com/4Vq5qUVsBa — Jules (@Julian_Epp) May 6, 2019

#RoyalBaby Name Shortlist:

- Billy-Bob

- Charming

- Eric or Ernie

- Jon Snow

- Kanye

- Princey McPrinceface

- Thor — Prince Charles (@Charles_HRH) May 6, 2019

Potential Royal baby names:



- Brupert

- Sebastean

- Earl

- Thea (with a silent h)

- Kethel

- Teagan

- Milcolm

- Duncan (middle name 'Biscuits') — Yorkshire Tea (@YorkshireTea) May 6, 2019

I think they should name the royal baby CLIMATE CHANGE IS A PLANETARY EMERGENCY — Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) May 6, 2019

It'll be a utter disgrace if Meghan & Harry don't name the #RoyalBaby either:



°Steve

°Tony

°Bruce

°Thor



After all they've done for the world. #Endgame — Eirú_Fódla™ (@SarahEiruFodla) May 6, 2019

personally i think the royal baby’s name will be: baby — vish (@vishalimuthu_) May 6, 2019

If Meghan Markle doesn’t announce the name of the royal baby like this then it was all for nothing. pic.twitter.com/YPrPed4RoJ — Cheish (@TheCheish) May 6, 2019

Expecting the #RoyalBaby to be Daenerys Stormborn of House Targaryen, the First of Her Name, Queen of the Andals and the First Men, Protector of the Seven Kingdoms, the Mother of Dragons, the Khaleesi of the Great Grass Sea, the Unburnt, the Breaker of Chains. — 👸🏼TheFierceFeminist 👸🏼 (@Racch_J) May 6, 2019

they better name that royal baby Megatron or we riot — Thew Adams (@toygrind) May 7, 2019

I hope royal baby’s name is Tony Stark or Jorah Mormont pic.twitter.com/KZ4e3azuWP — DRACARYS (@mischiefseries) May 6, 2019

Wild choice for a royal baby name, but I like it. pic.twitter.com/jLAWDhcswX — Rob Wesley (@eastwes) May 6, 2019

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle has just given birth to a baby boy, and the Internet cannot keep calm.'Meghan Markle, Royal baby' were two of the most searched terms worldwide after the Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry announced that he was 'absolutely thrilled' to make the announcement.He also added Meghan and the baby were doing "incredibly well", adding that they were still thinking about names for the infant. This caught Twitter's attention. The royal baby hadn't been named yet?But that's what they had been searching for ever since it was announced!Really. Nobody can seem to wait till the name of the Royal baby is announced. But seeing that the name hasn't been announced yet, Twitter came up with some helpful suggestions on what to christen the royal baby.While we're all hoping our predictions for the royal baby turn out true(please let it be Stormtrooper!) we can't wait until the actual name is announced. The child, the couple's first, will be seventh-in-line to the British throne, and they are expected to make their first appearance as a family in a couple of days' time.