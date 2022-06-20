What is TikTok's Human Feeling Quiz Everyone is Talking About?

Social media platform TikTok has given us several viral trends, from dance challenges to water cereal and much more. The recent trend that seems to be taking over the TikTok world is called the Human Feeling Quiz. As the name suggests, the quiz will show you what kind of feeling you are most likely to exude. The latest trend on the social media platform is a Russian test, available on a website called Uquiz. As you follow the link, you will be welcomed to a website that is in the Russian language. After hitting the translate button, you can continue with the quiz.

One of the questions in the quiz asks users to choose what they would like to do, and the options include touch, disappear, take this test as soon as possible or relax. Another question in the quiz asks users to choose their choice of drink amidst options of coffee, hot chocolate and other fancy drinks. In total, the quiz has eleven questions to answer and at the end, it reveals which emotion you are.

Netizens have been sharing the results of the quiz on Twitter and they have been quite interesting. One of the users shared a screenshot of their Human Feeling quiz result, which happened to be “anxiety.” This was followed by a short explanation that read, “You are a person that often feels unease such as worry of fear. You often feel overwhelmed.” Sharing the screenshot, the user added, “So I just took this ‘which human feeling are you’ quiz and well, how ironic.”

so i took the 'which human feeling are you' human quiz and this is the result pic.twitter.com/DCGHCiSY3S — saint (@imssundee) June 20, 2022

It should be noted that since the quiz is originally written in Russian, the English translation of the same may have some errors.

Another user shared their result and it was “sincere love.” The result was explained by the website, “Your loved ones are very lucky with you, and you too.”

“what human feeling are you??” quiz this results makes me wanna lay down and cry. pic.twitter.com/FZL5rS8nia — maye (@xfrless) June 19, 2022

Others got results like sadness and tiredness.

I did the "what human feeling r u" quiz pic.twitter.com/6dYuMNfnTN — raven (@rv3nwyv) June 19, 2022

did the "what human feeling are you?" quiz and idk man it hit fucking bullseye 🥴 pic.twitter.com/kEI243azNd — pan-sama (@verenitea) June 19, 2022

Have you taken this viral quiz yet?

