What is Vegan Milk? Here's the Different Plant-Based Alternatives to Dairy

Vegan milk options have gained a lot of popularity in recent times with many people shifting to these option over conventional animal dairy products. Vegan milk is basically plant-based juice that resembles the texture, taste and qualities of conventional animal milk. It can also be used to make many products. While for some, the reason behind this shift is the cruelty that animals have to go through during the process of extraction of milk, vegan milk options have also come of great help to people who are lactose-intolerant or allergic to animal milk. Many believe that vegan milk is a healthier alternative to dairy products. Here are some of the popular vegan milk options available for consumption:

Soya Milk: One of the first and most popular vegan milk option to come up was soya milk, extracted from the soybean plant. It is medic thick and a good source of protein, potassium and isoflavones.

Almond Milk:Another vegan milk option available in the market for consumption is almond milk. It is thin and smoother in comparison to soya milk and has sizable amounts of Vitamins D and E as well as calcium.

Coconut Milk:Milk extract from coconut is considered ideal for cooking and baking, giving food a delicious aroma. While it’s a bit higher in fat content and lacks proteins, coconut milk is known to be rich in vitamin D, B2, B12 and calcium.

Rice Milk:Rice milk is considered one of the best milk options for people with lactose allergies. It is comparatively high in carbohydrates but low in fat, protein, and other nutrients, if not enriched or fortified. One of the wateriest vegan milk options, rice milk may not be a good alternative to be used in tea and coffee, but goes well with oatmeal, soups and sauces. Rice milk is faintly on the sweeter side and carries a mild but pleasant rice taste.

Cashew Milk: Cashew milk is considered good for cooking and baking and is often used to add a creamy thick texture to the food. It consists of mostly unsaturated fat and acts as a wise alternative to milk for people with high cholesterol levels or who need to check their fat intake.

Alternatively, other vegan milk options available in the market include milk made from macadamia, flax, pea protein, banana, sunflower, peanut, oat, hazelnut and sunflower.

