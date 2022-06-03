'What is Your Vecna Song?' Stranger Things is Saving Lives, One Banger at a Time

Spoilers ahead, you’ve been warned!

Netflix finally dropped Stranger Things 4 Volume 1 over the weekend and has everyone hooked. The seven-episode part delved into three main subplots — Jim Hopper’s rescue operation, the new demon growing in the Upside Down named Vecna, and Eleven’s mission to regain her superpowers. Vecna is this big scary monster who is responsible for killings and wreaking havoc in Hawkins. Seems like there is no stopping for this monster, except one thing – Music. It becomes abundantly clear when the demon targets Max. This is when the gang discovers that the only way to save her by his curse is to play Max her favourite song.

The gang then plays “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” by Kate Bush, which helps in saving Max’s life. Following this, a Twitter thread was created by a user named tonypraysick, after which, “What’s your Vecna song?” became a way to ask for someone’s favourite song- a song that would save their life.

Many people responded to the tweet with their favourite songs. Also, many people tweeted about the same. “If I ever get cursed by vecna just play WAP on my AirPods and I’ll be out of that trance in no time,” wrote a person in his tweet.

what song would your friends have to play save your life? pic.twitter.com/QsdPLdb9re — toekneepraysick (@tonypraysick) May 31, 2022

If I ever get cursed by vecna just play WAP on my AirPods and I’ll be out of that trance in no time — Noah Schnapp (@noah_schnapp) May 30, 2022

vecna would kill me cause i can’t decide what my favorite song is — gabi ❦ (@naleygallavich) May 30, 2022

#StrangerThings star Sadie Sink says “HOME” by BTS would save her from Vecna. “That song honestly can revive me from anything.” pic.twitter.com/4Wrj6zBvMl — claire⁷ | PROOF 💿 (@taes_taurus) May 31, 2022

me in vecna’s dimension listening to my favourite song whilst my friends worry if i die or not #StrangerThings4 #StrangerThings

pic.twitter.com/HlpWPP2oo5 — َ (@J4NESAUSTEN) May 30, 2022

#StrangerThings star Millie Bobby Brown says “JIKJIN” by TREASURE would save her from Vecna. “That song is honestly so perfect it could heal me from everything” pic.twitter.com/50c1Q6dgg7 — isa⁷ (@isxpr0) May 31, 2022

Ever since people started watching the series, the 1985 track has garnered a lot of popularity. It currently is at number 2 on Spotify’s top 50 US charts and number 4 on its top 200 global charts.

So people are finding out who Kate Bush is thru….stranger things pic.twitter.com/cqJqMn6j0S — ✨ (@heyjaeee) May 29, 2022

In another bizarre trend, binge-watchers have been prompted to throw away their grandfather clock after watching the fourth season, reported LADbibe. The web series, released in 2016, has been thrilling its viewers with its intriguing storyline since then. Considering its spooky plot, Netflix subscribers who have already watched the latest season are unable to get over a grandfather clock that is featured in it. The clock is associated with Vecna, the main antagonist of the fourth season, and carries a sinister significance. While hunting its victims, Vecna presents them with a vision of the grandfather clock to apprise them of the time they are left with to live.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.