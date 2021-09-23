What Life Advice Would You Want from Kota Factory’s Jeetu Bhaiya? Netflix Wants to Know

One of the most popular Indian web series, Kota Factory, will be back with its much-awaited second season on September 24. Starring Jitendra Kumar, Mayur More, Ranjan Raj, Alam Khan, Ahsaas Channa, Revathi Pillai and Urvi Sing, the second season will follow the life of Vaibhav, a young student on his journey to Maheshwari - one of Kota’s leading training institutes, and how he tries to balance his friendships, his relationship with his mentor, along with the added pressure of getting into IIT. Ahead of the release, Netflix India took to Twitter and asked netizens what life advice would they want from Jeetu Bhaiya, one of the show’s most beloved characters played by actor Jitendra Kumar.

If you had a chance to ask Jeetu Bhaiya for advice, what would you ask? Use #JeetuBhaiyaOP and receive some muft ka gyaan. — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) September 22, 2021

As soon as Netflix proposed the offer, netizens jumped in with their questions, which were of course hilarious. Take a look.

Jeetu Bhaiya, now that the lockdown is over, what excuse should I give to avoid social gatherings? #JeetuBhaiyaOP https://t.co/4KGeomzuLv— Sagar (@sagarcasm) September 22, 2021

Jeetu Bhaiya, how do I stop myself from going into the kitchen raat ko? #JeetuBhaiyaOP https://t.co/FZ3rbnEb8I— Aishwarya Mohanraj (@AishwaryaMrj) September 22, 2021

Hey Jeetu bhaiya, how do I convince shopkeeper to give me change instead of toffee ? #JeetuBhaiyaOP https://t.co/gttAecpvtm— Srishti Shukla (@dusky_drone) September 22, 2021

Hey Jeetu bhaiya, how do I stop myself from finishing the entire series in one night? #JeetuBhaiyaOP https://t.co/iP33CFuhU7— Panda Heart (@_vy_sh_navi) September 22, 2021

excuse me Jeetu bhaiya pls tell me how to get a life ? asking for a friend #JeetuBhaiyaOP https://t.co/GvcPJkmg2M— Anushkaaaa (@sareusernamegye) September 22, 2021

Excuse me Jeetu bhaiya, how do I express my love to people who text instead of calling? #JeetuBhaiyaOP https://t.co/SbpuBh53k2— Meha | Inactive Era (@BitchMastaani) September 22, 2021

I want to ask Jeetu Bhaiya when exactly does that 'aish hi aish hai moment' come in life? #JeetuBhaiyaOP https://t.co/7lJ0at47lf— Gurpriya (@GurpriyaSidhu) September 22, 2021

Jeetu Bhaiya, how to stop checking my phone every five minutes despite knowing that nobody is calling or texting me? #JeetuBhaiyaOP https://t.co/Mcj2wgRwaN— Sapan Verma (@sapanv) September 22, 2021

Jeetu bhaiya, How can I ask my desi parents for privacy ?#jeetubhaiyaOP https://t.co/pNhbp0szvR— HUNTSMAN (@hp_mode2) September 22, 2021

What life advice would you want from our very own Jeetu bhaiya?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here