What Makes Eleven Cry? Mumbai Police Has Answer to Netflix's 'Stranger Things' Meme

Mumbai Police can't let a good meme go.

Even as the global coronavirus pandemic keeps millions of people across the world captive inside their homes, social media has been trying its best to keep up spirits with new quarantine challenges and a steady stream of memes.

The latest meme to hit social media features Eleven from everyone's favourite Netflix series "Stranger Things". It is based on the scene from the last season finale where Eleven, played by actress Millie Bobby George, reading the note left to her by Jim Hopper, who is presumed dead. The scene is meant to depict the emotions eleven feels as she missed Hopper, who was like a father to her.

The meme version of the scene switched Hopper's note with other things that people were missing or things that made them cry amid the lockdown. These included "Katekar's smile" from the Netflix series "Sacred Games", or the scene from the hit sitcom "Friends" where Chandler proposed to Monica.

Among the thousands of netizens that liked and shared the meme were none other than Mumbai Police, who are known for their viral social media posts and meme-advisrories.

Not ones to let a good meme go, Mumbai Police instantly put out their own version of the meme, turning it into a coronavirus advisory. In their version of the meme, the note read by Elevent read, "Spotting someone not following social distancing rules".