What Did Missandei Mean When She Said 'Dracarys' in that Scene of 'Game of Thrones'

“Dracarys” — Nathalie Emmanuel (@missnemmanuel) May 6, 2019

Aka “Burn the bish” — Nathalie Emmanuel (@missnemmanuel) May 6, 2019

the most iconic duo forever and ever #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/fu9iVLMdDZ — Pradeep Kumar (@1007_pkumar) May 6, 2019

MISSANDEI DESERVED TO LIVE A LONG AND FULL LIFE IN NAATH WITH GREYWORM LIKE THEY TALKED ABOUT #GameofThrones #Missandei pic.twitter.com/XnJ3Fy4Iln — rhe dracarys (@rheanna_esme) May 6, 2019

I will never forgive the writers for making Missandei die in chains. SHE DESERVED BETTER#GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/sHvPj7OJIa — Flower Girl (@VoicelessBlip) May 6, 2019

#GameOfThrones MISSANDEI AND GREY WORM DESERVED BETTER. THEY WERE GOING BACK TO NAATH LO LIVE OLD AND THEY DID HER SO DIRTY pic.twitter.com/Nlr6kjXe2Z — cristina (@typicalpizza) May 6, 2019

I don't know what hurt more if Missandei's death or Grey Worm's face #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/aG92FLzpiA — Valentina (@ValentinaAC14) May 6, 2019

Grey worm might take kings landing by himself next week — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) May 6, 2019

Grey Worm to kill Cersei CONFIRMED — Glenny Balls (@Glenny_balls) May 6, 2019

Greyworm and the Unsullied pic.twitter.com/WVeTaOaBNy — Dylan (@dyllyp) May 6, 2019

#GameofThrones

Drogon and Dany pulling up on Kings Landing after the death's of Missandei and Rhaegal pic.twitter.com/JipqUndvvS — Don't of House Targaryen (@NahMate420) May 6, 2019

Me thinking Missandei and Grey Worm were really going to love out their days on the beach together #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/giZaMhOYFl — Audrey Jacobs (@asj99_) May 6, 2019

My dumbass really thought Drogon was gonna come save missandei because she said dracarys- #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/cxofdqXpNJ — Maryam ⎊ (@atmaryamm) May 6, 2019

Missandei of Naath, trusted advisor + friend of Queen Daenerys Targaryen & Grey Worm’s boo. We’ll never forget you. #GOT pic.twitter.com/G3qhttO7y2 — cameron blake (@camxgaga) May 6, 2019

(Major spoiler alert. You've been warned!)Dracarys. We have heard the Mother of Dragons, Daenerys Targaryen utter the magical Valyrian word for "dragonfire" in the entirety of Game of Thrones to wreak havoc on her enemies, followed by her dragon Drogon roasting anyone in its way.But we hear the word once again, this time from the mouth of Missandei, the loyal friend and advisor to Dany, as we reach the final heartbreaking moments in episode 4 of the last season.The word, however, has meant much more to Missandei of Naath and for her love Grey Worm, the chosen commander of unsullied."Dracarys" marked the end of Grey Worm and Missandei's slavery - when Daenerys offered her baby Drogon to Kraznys mo Nakloz, the master of Astapor, in exchange for his army of unsullied.Kraznys mo Nakloz and Dany sealed the deal, with all of unsullied (even the untrained) now hers, but the latter wanted something more as a present for the good bargain."A token for a bargain well struck," responded Dany as she demanded the interpreter to the masters of Astapor, Missandei, to join her along with the unsullied.In the next scene, we saw Daenerys say "Dracarys" in the trick trade as Drogon grilled the slave-master to ashes. Thus, the Mother of Dragons freed Missandei and used the Unsullied army to overthrow the slavers.Flash forward to Monday's episode, we see Missandei at the mercy of Queen Cersei at King's Landing and Tyrion begging his sister to "surrender".Cersei being Cersei, instructs Mountain to behead her but only after Missandei says her last words."Dracarys," we hear from her as we lose one of the most likeable characters on the show.But what if Missandei only said it as an instruction to her already provoked queen to burn down Cersei and her city, killing thousands of innocents in the process - something she's been avoiding thus far, for she doesn't want to share the title her father once earned - the Mad King.(HBO / Hotstar image)The latter theory seems more likely to happen after Nathalie Emmanuel aka Missandei herself took to Twitter immediately after the episode to tweet this.Whatever "Dracarys" meant during the scene, GoT fans were vocal about the "unnecessary" death of Missandei. "She deserved better," Twitter screamed in unison.Now that his weakness (self-admitted) is gone, Grey Worm will come down hard on Cersei, believe many.Missandei's departure was a hard pill to swallow for everyone.