What More, 2020? Memes Rock Twitter As Earthquake Strikes Rajasthan with Tremors Felt in Delhi

It's 2020. Anything can happen. On Thursday, earthquake tremors were felt in several parts of Delhi and the National Capital Region late on Thursday after a magnitude 4.2 quake struck Rajasthan.

The National Center for Seismology, which comes under the Ministry of Earth Sciences, said the epicentre of the quake was Alwar in Rajasthan.

The earthquake measuring 4.2 on the Richter scale struck at 11:46 pm at a depth of five kilometres, the NCS said.

However, these are not the first tremors that were felt in Delhi this year. Earlier this year, tremors were felt in Delhi and surrounding areas after after an earthquake of magnitude 4.7 struck 63 km southwest of Gurugram in Haryana.

Lately, there has been a series of low-intensity earthquakes that have been hitting northern parts of India including Delhi-NCR. And it seems Delhi people have now grown used to these regular tremors.

Several users took to social media to tweet about the earthquake, sharing memes and jokes!

Meanwhile me knowing it is a very common thing in delhi #earthquake pic.twitter.com/tJRBvwynpM — Krrish Na (@stable_genius9) December 18, 2020

Me running outside to save me from dying 'cause of #earthquake and then realizing it's 8 degrees outside.#earthquake #earthquakeinDelhi pic.twitter.com/7jzOpn7nBm — Shyam Sharma (@shyam_o7) December 17, 2020

Recently, an earthquake of 4.1 magnitude was experienced in Rajkot district in Gujarat, the Institute of Seismological Research (ISR) had confirmed. There were no reports of casualties or damage to property.

In September this year, an earthquake of magnitude 2.7 occurred 98 km north of Mumbai. Besides, there an earthquake of magnitude 3.6 hit 95 km west of Nashik.