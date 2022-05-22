What New Name Will McDonald's Have in Russia? Rosburger Or Nashmak Top Contenders

After McDonald’s has reached a deal to sell its business in Russia to businessman Alexander Govor, there have been reports pertaining to renaming the brand. Telegraph reported that Russia could rename McDonald’s “ZBurger” or “Rusburger”. There were also several suggestions on social media, such as, “Rosburger”, “RusDonald’s”, “Nashmak” and “Mashkinfarsh.” Govor holds a license of the renowned multinational American fast-food chain. He runs the franchise operation through his firm GiD LLC. He has been a McDonald’s licensee since 2015 and had helped the chain expand into remote Siberia, where he operates 25 restaurants.

According to a report by Telegraph, the Russian Ministry of Trade in an online discussion said, “This was a great brainstorm! Thanks for taking part. We will give the most creative ones to the Russian owner.” It further added that social media users are also predicting McDonald’s classic menu items.

As per McDonald’s, Govor is expected to retain employees for at least two years on equivalent terms. Also, he will pay employee salaries in 45 regions of Russia until the closure of the sale.

This comes in as McDonald’s recently said that it has decided to sell the entire Russian portfolio of 850 restaurants amid the Ukraine invasion.

