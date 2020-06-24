What Next, 2020? Asteroid Three Times the Size of London's Big Ben Flies By Earth

A giant asteroid, which has been named as 441987 (2010 NY65), shot past the earth on Wednesday June 24. This incident occurred in the early hours of the day. It is being said that the flyby roughly occurred around 06:44 UTC.

According to a report published in Express, quoting NASA, the size of this huge asteroid is somewhere between 40 metres and 310 metres. The size of this asteroid was three times that of London’s Big Ben. Further, the speed of it is speculated to be 46,400 kmph and the distance at which it would have passed will possibly be around 2.3 million miles away from Earth. However, the space agency has mentioned that this asteroid does not possess any threat for Earth.

The agency, though, has also classed this as a Potentially Hazardous Asteroid. It said, “Potentially Hazardous Asteroids (PHAs) are currently defined based on parameters that measure the asteroid’s potential to make threatening close approaches to the Earth. Specifically, all asteroids with a minimum orbit intersection distance (MOID) of 0.05 au or less are considered PHAs.”

What must also be taken in account is the fact that NASA as of now has not ruled out the entire possibility of space rock causing regional damage to some part of Earth. According to the space agency, there is a one in 300,000 chance every year that a space rock that can cause regional damage will hit.

