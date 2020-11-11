News18 Logo

2-MIN READ

'What Now?': IPL 2020 is Over and Cricket Fans are Returning to their 'Boring' Lives With Hilarious Memes

Meme tweeted by @Trendulkar.

IPL 2020 came to its fruitful end on Tuesday night as Mumbai Indians defeated Delhi Capitals by 5 wickets and lifted their fifth trophy.

auther-image

Buzz Staff

Almost two months of non-stop cricket action came to its fruitful end on Tuesday night after Mumbai Indians tasted win for the unprecedented fifth time in the IPL, becoming the second team after Chennai Super Kings to defend their title.

Meeting the spirited Delhi Capitals in the big finals, Mumbai Indians defeated the first-timers by 5 wickets at the Dubai International Stadium.

Given 157 to win, MI got the required runs with 8 balls to spare thanks to a half-century from skipper Rohit Sharma as well as decent knocks from Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan.

While Sharma played the captain's knock of 68 in 51 balls, helping his team wrap things up in 18.4 overs, it was Trent Boult's lethal bowling spell that put the dent in DC's batting order reducing them for 22 for three under four overs in the first innings.

As cricket fans gathered on social media reminiscing the entertainment that the IPL season brought to them in the last few weeks, many others lauded the organizers who made cricket possible despite the ensuing coronavirus pandemic that saw empty stands, ambient noise, and fist-bumps thrown around-- something the sport hadn't experienced ever before.

And now that the cricket carnival is done and dusted for 2020, fans really don't know what to do next. Watch highlights? Maybe.

Soon netizens expressed their dilemma through hilarious (and extremely sad) memes.

Earlier in the first innings, Skipper Shreyas Iyer's unbeaten fifty lifted DC to 156-7 after MI had them in all sorts of trouble in the early parts of the game.

Opting to bat after winning the toss, DC were tottering at 22-3 in the fourth over before the duo of Iyer (65 off 50 balls) and Rishabh Pant (56 off 38 balls) added 96 runs for the fourth wicket to steer their team to safety.


