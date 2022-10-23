'What Rain?' Sun is Shining at the MCG and India-Pakistan Fans Finally Breathe a Sigh of Relief

Melbourne weather forecasts and rain delays have been a cause of concern for millions of cricket fans awaiting the India vs Pakistan encounter on Sunday as the biggest rivals of the game gear up for their opening match of the T20 World Cup 2022 at the MCG. Since the clash’s dates were out, fans have been fiddling with their phones, anxiously checking weather apps to see if the rain gods would show any mercy on 23rd October, the D-day of cricket.

Fortunately for all of us, those who have assembled at the gorgeous MCG are happy to report that the skies are clear and the sun is shining at the venue of India-Pakistan.

At least for now, the rain delay concerns have been put in the back seat as early signs promise a cracker of a contest between Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam’s men.

Sun is out at MCG pic.twitter.com/X8oSWiupKM — محمد شعیب اظہر (@ShuaibAzhar) October 23, 2022

Plenty of concern about the weather in the build-up to India v Pakistan. But the sun is shining @MCG at the moment. Commentary from 9am on 5 Sports Extra & @BBCSounds. #bbccricket #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/UxlAsyiA4z — Adam Mountford (@tmsproducer) October 23, 2022

MCG RIGHT NOW 😍 The sun is out in Melbourne🌥

There are less than 10 % chances of rain. Get ready to witness a complete T20 taakra between India and Pakistan. 🙌🙌#T20WorldCup2022 #INDvsPAK #PakVsInd #T20worldcup pic.twitter.com/exxD9h0UZn — Hamxa 🏏 🇵🇰 (@hamxashahbax21) October 23, 2022

MCG Third look – The sun is out pic.twitter.com/Amf4PG6W52 — Sekhar Sridhar (@noise_segar) October 23, 2022

Sun is shining just above mcg. Full match on.#INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/qJVLpEYFRm — Rahul Sharma (@rahulsharmashv) October 23, 2022

The temperature in Melbourne will hover around 18 degrees Celsius and the skies will be covered with clouds. Inconsistent showers and a thunderstorm are expected through the course of the day. The match will be interrupted by rain as the precipitation rate is 91 percent on Sunday. The Wind speed is expected to be around 15 km/h. The match will most likely be interrupted by rain. It will be interesting to see if we get a match with fewer overs or if it is completely washed out.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here