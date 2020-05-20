What Social Distance? Mumbai's Housing Society Hosts Samosa Party to Celebrate Lockdown Relaxation

Authorities of a posh housing society in Mumbai were taken into police custody after they hosted a music and samosa party on Monday afternoon, following the relaxations those have been allowed during lockdown 4.

According to an ANI report, the members of the housing society, Kukreja Palace in Pant Nagar Area of Ghatkopar (east) were booked for violating the lockdown norms and defying social distancing.

"Chairman of the housing society & organiser of the party were arrested & released on bail. Further probe is underway" said the Mumbai Police.





The incident, which went viral, has been massively criticised by people on social media, who pointed out that a lockdown relaxation should not be a getaway for social gatherings since the pandemic hasn't completely eased in the country. In the videos, it shows about 30 people who have gathered for the samosa party and musical concert.

According to reports, the arrested people were identified as Rahul Sanghvi (chairman of the society) and Jethalal Dedhia, who were later released on bail.

Although there has been a sleuth of relaxations allowed in the fourth phase of the lockdown, that extends till May 31, assembly of more than five people at a place is still prohibited by the law.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra has crossed 37,000 positive coronavirus cases as of Wednesday while Mumbai has been reeling under the worst Covid-19 outbreak in the country. The city alone has reported a total of 22,563 cases with the death toll hitting 800.