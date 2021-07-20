What The Fish! Godavari's Famous ‘Pulasa’ is Selling Between Rs 5k to Rs 17k Per kg

In Andhra Pradesh, there is a popular saying in Telugu doing rounds during this season that “Pustelu ammaina Pulasa Tinali" (It worth eating Pulasa fish even selling Mangalasurta) that’s the value of this fish in Andhra Pradesh. Godavari Pulasa is considered the costliest fish in fish varieties. Pulasa is available during the monsoon beginning in the Godavari River.

During this season in Godavari districts, one Kg of Pulasa fish price hits 5k to up to 17k based on the demand. During this season Pulasa is available in all fish markets across the Godavari District. All political leaders and film celebrities show interest to buy this Pulasa fish during this season. Some people gift this Pulasa to impress the political leaders to complete their work or to get favors from the government So we can understand the craze of this Pulasa in Godavari districts.

As per market sources, nearly 50 kgs of Pulasa hits daily in the fish markets across the district. Around 40kg of Pulasa sells across the district markets daily during this season. Pulse, or ‘Hilsa’ in the local language, is the most sought-after fish type not only in Andhra Pradesh but also in Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Maharashtra. The variety is found from July to September in the Godavari river. The Pulasa fish curry is a popular as well as a traditional dish in the Godavari districts in Andhra Pradesh. The making of Pulasa curry is the very traditional way it is prepared on a firewood stove at low heat in a mud bowl. The soup will get a distinct tinge and taste the next day.

Irrespective of its price, it is a tradition in the Godavari district to share ‘pulasa curry’ with family members, friends, and well-wishers every year during this season. A few hotels and restaurants in the Godavari districts are known for their culinary skill in dishing out the curry know as ‘Chapala Pulusu’ in the Telugu language. The Pulasa fish travels into the fresh rainy water of Godavari from the backwaters during the Monsoon season. Fish lovers buy it by paying in advance every year, and most of the stocks are on the river bund itself before reaching the market.

