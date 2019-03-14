What the World Did When Facebook and Instagram Went to Sleep for Over 8 Hours



Everyone: Can y’all please just fix Instagram? It’s been over 7 hours.



Instagram employees: pic.twitter.com/oGB0nHbdxf



— ~~ (@Jinsouls8inch) March 14, 2019





I just emailed a meme to a friend who won't use Twitter. It's basically 2005 again. #FacebookDown pic.twitter.com/lIlqI2bP3D



— Mrs.Lala (@lalalouny) March 14, 2019





Me trying to enjoy twitter since Instagram is down #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/sLRpXIq6n8

— Joseph🍜 (@httpsjosephh) March 14, 2019



Imagine how much earlier everyone is going to go to sleep without @Instagram to keep them awake? #InstagramDown



— Kandee Johnson (@kandeejohnson) March 14, 2019



The end is near, is probably what your first thought must have been if you're used to checking Instagram on a daily basis and couldn't do it yesterday.In an almost first-of-its kind incident, Facebook and all of its properties, including Instagram and all the application-based versions of it, went down on March 13 at evening - prime-time for scrolling through, on your commute back home, and stalking your friend's Instagram stories.Now, every time a site goes down for maintenance, people move to a different social media platform to wait it out till it comes back on. Only, these outages usually last four a few hours. Yesterday's outage was unusual, because it lasted almost nine hours in total. It usually doesn't take that long.So what did the world do when it couldn't see how everyone was spending their Wednesday night?We know it's a glitch, and we can't actually get it to work by just magically willing it to work, but it can't hurt to try, right? Right?If you are supposed to fix it, why isn't it fixed instantly?Why are all of my friends online? Where are my real friends? I should probably DM them. Oh, wait.No more tagging, the only other way is to email them. It's basically 2005 again.I mean, this is the only social media site still up, what other option do you have?Suddenly, you had this realization that you spend an entire hour lying in bed in the dark scrolling through your Instagram feed looking at the lives of others.cript>What else did you do while your most used social media went AWOL yesterday?