What the World is Looking For When They are Searching for 'War' on Google
What do people look for on the internet when searching for 'war'? The answer is simple. It is : not war.
What do people look for on the internet when searching for 'war'? The answer is simple. It is : not war.
A lot has transpired in the last twenty four-hours, especially in India or Pakistan.
If you happened to miss the headlines about the escalating India-Pakistan tensions, this is the last 36 hours summed up.
Twelve Indian Air Force Mirage-2000 jets crossed the Line of Control (LoC) early on Tuesday morning and destroyed terror camps of Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed in Balakot. The air strike, which has been dubbed as 'surgical strikes 2.0', comes two weeks after a terror attack on CRPF soldiers in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir.
A day after Pakistan issued a veiled threat to India in response to the strike, with DG ISPR General Asif Ghafoor saying that they would definitely respond, they claimed that they have captured two Indian pilots. Major General Asif Ghafoor claimed that two Indian Air Force jets had crossed the Line of Control (LoC) and both had been shot down.
On Wednesday morning, India shot down a Pakistani F-16 jet that violated the Indian air space in retaliatory fire 3km within Pakistan territory in Lam valley, Nowshera sector. The action came moments after Pakistani jets violated Indian airspace and dropped bombs.
In the only official statement India had put out yesterday, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said, "It (India's air strike on Tuesday) was not an act of war."
But the events that followed have left the world question if there is going to be an India-Pakistan war.
In the last 24 hours, the world has searched for the term 'war' to see how likely a possibility that is. But what do most people want to know when searching for war?
The answer is: Not war.
The proof lies in the details of the related queries.
The most common query in the related search was: "How long was the shortest war?"
This is not the only indicator that people do not want war. Citizens of both India and Pakistan have taken to Twitter to very literally, #SayNoToWar
In case you were wondering what the answer to 'shortest war in history' question is, it's the Anglo-Zanzibar War, which was a related topic of search.
Google Trends also showed that Pakistan looked for the term 'war' the most. This was followed by United Arab Emirates, and the United States, and then, India.
Pakistani F-16 Jet Shot Down By Indian Forces
Wednesday 27 February , 2019
Pilot Among 4 Killed as Military Aircraft Crashes in J&K's Budgam Amid LoC Tensions
Wednesday 27 February , 2019
The Inside Story Of 'Surgical Strikes 2.0'
Tuesday 26 February , 2019
Why IAF Strike In Pakistan's Balakot is Bigger than 2016 Surgical Strikes
Tuesday 26 February , 2019
While The Country Is Praising The Fighters Of IAF, Here's A Look At IAF's Firepower
Pakistani F-16 Jet Shot Down By Indian Forces
Wednesday 27 February , 2019 Pilot Among 4 Killed as Military Aircraft Crashes in J&K's Budgam Amid LoC Tensions
Wednesday 27 February , 2019 The Inside Story Of 'Surgical Strikes 2.0'
Tuesday 26 February , 2019 Why IAF Strike In Pakistan's Balakot is Bigger than 2016 Surgical Strikes
Tuesday 26 February , 2019 While The Country Is Praising The Fighters Of IAF, Here's A Look At IAF's Firepower
