LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

What the World is Looking For When They are Searching for 'War' on Google

What do people look for on the internet when searching for 'war'? The answer is simple. It is : not war.

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:February 27, 2019, 4:32 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
What the World is Looking For When They are Searching for 'War' on Google
What do people look for on the internet when searching for 'war'? The answer is simple. It is : not war.
Loading...
A lot has transpired in the last twenty four-hours, especially in India or Pakistan.

If you happened to miss the headlines about the escalating India-Pakistan tensions, this is the last 36 hours summed up.

Twelve Indian Air Force Mirage-2000 jets crossed the Line of Control (LoC) early on Tuesday morning and destroyed terror camps of Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed in Balakot. The air strike, which has been dubbed as 'surgical strikes 2.0', comes two weeks after a terror attack on CRPF soldiers in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir.

A day after Pakistan issued a veiled threat to India in response to the strike, with DG ISPR General Asif Ghafoor saying that they would definitely respond, they claimed that they have captured two Indian pilots. Major General Asif Ghafoor claimed that two Indian Air Force jets had crossed the Line of Control (LoC) and both had been shot down.

On Wednesday morning, India shot down a Pakistani F-16 jet that violated the Indian air space in retaliatory fire 3km within Pakistan territory in Lam valley, Nowshera sector. The action came moments after Pakistani jets violated Indian airspace and dropped bombs.

In the only official statement India had put out yesterday, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said, "It (India's air strike on Tuesday) was not an act of war."

But the events that followed have left the world question if there is going to be an India-Pakistan war.

In the last 24 hours, the world has searched for the term 'war' to see how likely a possibility that is. But what do most people want to know when searching for war?

The answer is: Not war.

The proof lies in the details of the related queries.

The most common query in the related search was: "How long was the shortest war?"


Untitled design (65)



This is not the only indicator that people do not want war. Citizens of both India and Pakistan have taken to Twitter to very literally, #SayNoToWar

In case you were wondering what the answer to 'shortest war in history' question is, it's the Anglo-Zanzibar War, which was a related topic of search.

Google Trends also showed that Pakistan looked for the term 'war' the most. This was followed by United Arab Emirates, and the United States, and then, India.

Untitled design (66)

 
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram