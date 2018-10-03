GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
2-min read

'What To Do With Life Now?': People Flood Twitter With Jokes After Instagram Faces Outage

Stay strong, friends.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:October 3, 2018, 2:23 PM IST
Facebook Inc's photo-sharing app Instagram faced a brief outage on Wednesday for users across several cities, including London, San Francisco and Singapore, reported Reuters.

"Couldn't load activity," read the screen when opening the app.

As life came to a brief pause for Instagrammars, the distraught users took to Twitter to complain and express their anger.

In no time, #instagramdown became the top trend in many countries and while some outraged, others flooded the microblogging site with memes and jokes speculating the reason behind app's outage.










View this post on Instagram

Ahh

A post shared by All India Bakchod (@allindiabakchod) on





















View this post on Instagram

we live in a society

A post shared by All India Bakchod (@allindiabakchod) on













Oh, btw.



