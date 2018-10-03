'What To Do With Life Now?': People Flood Twitter With Jokes After Instagram Faces Outage

I think we all know who is responsible for #instagramdown on this October 3rd.. pic.twitter.com/qzZybVHPJw — Maple (@l0iss0a) October 3, 2018

#instagramdown

Instagram people:



Where we should go !! Twitter !! Facebook !!? pic.twitter.com/1X8IdpNLYo — Deemah (@De9011) October 3, 2018

Welcome to all the Instagram users being forced to be on twitter tonight.



We don’t care about what your food looks like here. #instagramdown — andy lassner (@andylassner) October 3, 2018

When you realise Instagram is down 🙃 pic.twitter.com/NmEAtf3Ypq — Soccer AM (@SoccerAM) October 3, 2018

Telling grandchildrens how instagram was down that one night #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/Txhk9gXLA0 — Salman rizvi (@AliSalmanRiz) October 3, 2018

When you even delete the Instagram app and try to log in again but you come to the realisation that #instagramdown and that you’re a instahollic pic.twitter.com/6OYye6faI7 — Sandra Kazadi (@mwabanah) October 3, 2018

I guess since Instagram is down people can actually socialize in real life 😂 — Uldouz (@Uldouz) October 3, 2018

Instagram is working fine now. People can now break their fast. — Akshay (@AkshayKatariyaa) October 3, 2018

People waiting with their lunch pics to post when Instagram starts working again. #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/tUY6GbqaV9 — Bade Chote (@badechote) October 3, 2018

Fashion and food bloggers when Instagram was down. pic.twitter.com/3BQRVStCLO — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) October 3, 2018

Facebook Inc's photo-sharing app Instagram faced a brief outage on Wednesday for users across several cities, including London, San Francisco and Singapore, reported Reuters."Couldn't load activity," read the screen when opening the app.As life came to a brief pause for Instagrammars, the distraught users took to Twitter to complain and express their anger.In no time, #instagramdown became the top trend in many countries and while some outraged, others flooded the microblogging site with memes and jokes speculating the reason behind app's outage.Oh, btw.