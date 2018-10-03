'What To Do With Life Now?': People Flood Twitter With Jokes After Instagram Faces Outage
Stay strong, friends.
"Couldn't load activity," read the screen when opening the app.
As life came to a brief pause for Instagrammars, the distraught users took to Twitter to complain and express their anger.
In no time, #instagramdown became the top trend in many countries and while some outraged, others flooded the microblogging site with memes and jokes speculating the reason behind app's outage.
I think we all know who is responsible for #instagramdown on this October 3rd.. pic.twitter.com/qzZybVHPJw— Maple (@l0iss0a) October 3, 2018
Live footage from Instagram headquarters #Instagramdown pic.twitter.com/BxCBXgIc7V— Era (@EraCairns) October 3, 2018
#instagramdown— Deemah (@De9011) October 3, 2018
Instagram people:
Where we should go !! Twitter !! Facebook !!? pic.twitter.com/1X8IdpNLYo
Welcome to all the Instagram users being forced to be on twitter tonight.— andy lassner (@andylassner) October 3, 2018
We don’t care about what your food looks like here. #instagramdown
that moment when instagram goes down... #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/8itTBmLvB2— Nico Rosberg (@nico_rosberg) October 3, 2018
When you realise Instagram is down 🙃 pic.twitter.com/NmEAtf3Ypq— Soccer AM (@SoccerAM) October 3, 2018
Telling grandchildrens how instagram was down that one night #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/Txhk9gXLA0— Salman rizvi (@AliSalmanRiz) October 3, 2018
When you even delete the Instagram app and try to log in again but you come to the realisation that #instagramdown and that you’re a instahollic pic.twitter.com/6OYye6faI7— Sandra Kazadi (@mwabanah) October 3, 2018
I guess since Instagram is down people can actually socialize in real life 😂— Uldouz (@Uldouz) October 3, 2018
Instagram is working fine now. People can now break their fast.— Akshay (@AkshayKatariyaa) October 3, 2018
People waiting with their lunch pics to post when Instagram starts working again. #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/tUY6GbqaV9— Bade Chote (@badechote) October 3, 2018
Fashion and food bloggers when Instagram was down. pic.twitter.com/3BQRVStCLO— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) October 3, 2018
Oh, btw.
AAAAAND it's back. Everyone leaving Twitter like #InstagramDown pic.twitter.com/c8lTGPZmJy— Aus♔ (@AusBarbie) October 3, 2018
