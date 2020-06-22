What to Do with Toxic Monuments of Racist 'Icons'? Germany Offers Solution with Statue Museum

While a global row rages over the controversial background of historical figures immortalized as statues, Germany already has its own solution. In Berlin, the Spandau - Zitadelle museum is the final resting place of many controversial monuments brought down by the people over time.

In the wake of the Black Lives Matter protests that followed the killing of the African-American man George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota, several statues of allegedly racist figures and slave-traders or enslavers have been toppled, defaced or beheaded.

Such incidents have occurred across the world in countries like the United Kingdom where a statue of Edward Colston was toppled and a statue of former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill defaced, as well as in the United States where a statue of Cristopher Columbus was beheaded.

While many in the US as well as UK are currently debating about what to do with their dismantled statues, the Germans seem to have it under control.

A statue in Berlin was damaged recently and the incident is under police investigation; according to historian Urte Evert, the statue will, like many others, end up in the Zitadelle - Spandau museum.

Now, an exhibition named "Revealed. Berlin and its memorials" analyses the relationship between Germans and their historical past.

