What To Expect From This Year’s Uranus Retrograde And How To Survive It

It is that time when Uranus steps into its yearly retrograde. The backward movement of the Planet of Rebellion will be for five months. Starting August 19, it will continue until January 18, 2022. Uranus is one planet known to bring unexpected change and its retrograde has been witnessed several times in the past. For this transit, the celestial body will stay in dependable and stubborn Taurus. Co-founder of The Cosmic RX and The Cosmic Revolution, Madi Murphy, tells Refinery29, an outer planet, like Uranus mostly deals with the unseen and subconscious.

Uranus doesn’t change signs for seven years and that’s why the focus is on long-term goals. The tracking gives ample time to work on the areas of life that need liberation. “Like a super-loud and annoying alarm clock, this planet jolts you out of your sleep, causing you to wake up and return to reality,” says Murphy.

Senior astrologer for Astrology.com and author of ‘Moon Signs: Unlock Your Inner Luminary Power’, Narayana Montúfar, says that the reason why we all experienced radical changes in 2021 is because Uranus has been one of the most active and chaotic celestial bodies of this year. According to Montúfar, “While some of these changes have been positive, some have been shocking, and definitely unexpected."

Astrologers are dubbing the ongoing Saturn-Uranus squares as 2021’s defining transit and rightly so because this event happens once in every 22 years only.

It is not all about fall and destruction with the Uranus retrograde. Montúfar says that the planet is also about genius, breakthroughs, and innovation. Being an intense planet, Uranus’ retrograde is easier to deal with as we become more open to the unpleasant things around us.She says we will take advantage of it’s rebellious energy and feel inspired to make change. “The key feeling this transit wants to bring us is freedom,” concluded Montúfar.

Author of ‘Saturn Return Survival Guide and The Astrology Deck’, Lisa Stardust, says, “During this five-month backspin, we can all expect shakeups, breakups, breakdowns and breakthroughs.” She pointed out that with this transit, the universe is offering a rare opportunity to revisit our past stories and reassess our values. This plays for intimate partnerships or relationships as well as professional opportunities. It’s time to let go of any unbecoming patterns that we have been holding on to as our worth is up for a refresh now.

Signing off, Murphy gave a tip to survive this Uranus retrograde. She said, “Stand up for what’s right, bust out of any ruts you may have gotten into, and get comfortable being uncomfortable."

