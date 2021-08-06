What Was Our Sun's Childhood Like? A Nearby Star Might Provide Some Clues

In a bid to understand what our sun was like when life began to form on Earth, scientists keep looking for stars and planets in the vast universe that can offer some clue about our own origin. Now, new research by NASA scientists suggests that we have found our ideal candidate, a star that resembles a young sun, around the same time when life began to form on earth. The good thing is we did not have to go too far as we found sun’s twin in our neighbourhood. By neighbourhood, scientists mean 30 light years, since we are talking at astronomical scales.

Scientists believe that the star Kappa 1 Ceti resembles a younger version of our sun. The latest research offers a closer look into the properties of the star, most of which are excitingly similar to those of our sun. For example, Kappa 1 Ceti, which is about 600-750 million years old, also has surface temperature and mass similar to that of our sun when it was around that age.

According to NASA astrophysicist Vladimir Airapetian, understanding what the sun was like when life on earth was in its nascent stage will help us to refine our search for stars with exoplanets that may eventually host life, he said in a statement. Airapetian is also the first author of the study that was published on August 3 in The Astrophysical Journal.

Currently, our life-giver star is about 4.6 billion years old and already in its middle age, which means the sun will die in about 5 billion years. When life began to form on Earth about 3.7 billion years ago, and the sun was still in its infancy, it rotated about three times faster, compared to now, when the star completes its rotation in 27 days. Interestingly, the rotation of the Kappa 1 Ceti is also nine days.

Scientists are also looking at multiple properties of the star and comparing it with their models of an early sun. However, scientists have not found an earth-like exoplanet orbiting the young star yet.

