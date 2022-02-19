'What Was the Fuss About?' Shashi Tharoor on Wordle That Had Everyone Stumped

Remember Wordle 242? If you’re a Wordle enthusiast like most of the Internet’s population, you probably do. It had everyone stumped and Desi players even went as far as saying that Wordle had reached “Shashi Tharoor" levels of difficulty. As it turns out, their quip may have been entirely unironic, given that the Internet’s resident English teacher and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor didn’t understand why there was all that “fuss" about Wordle 242. On February 17, journalist Barkha Dutt tweeted at Tharoor, writing, “The number of us baulking at caulk. Lol. @ShashiTharoor - tell me even you did not know the meaning? (sic)" To this, Tharoor replied, “What was the fuss about?" What’s more, Tharoor solved the Wordle just with three attempts. If you still don’t know what the correct word was, this might be a good time to click out of this article. Spoilers ahead.

“Yep. I termed caulk a Shashi Tharoor word, yesterday. Did it in 6th try. Then looked for meaning," wrote a Twitter user. And, same.

Yep. I termed caulk a Shashi Tharoor word, yesterday. Did it in 6th try. Then looked for meaning. Proof:https://t.co/bAfneZZWrH— K (@rehack20) February 17, 2022

Dutt also replied with what we were all thinking. “ok that is plain infuriating :-))))) Sigh for the rest of us who got the word by clever elimination but had never heard of it," she wrote.

ok that is plain infuriating :-))))) Sigh for the rest of us who got the word by clever elimination but had never heard of it— barkha dutt (@BDUTT) February 17, 2022

So CAULK and BAULK are actual words?— उपयोगितावादी (@upyogitawaadi) February 17, 2022

“Wordle apparently has a celebrity edition for @ShashiTharoor and @abhilashtomy. #Wordle GETS six attempts to guess the word on their minds!" wrote a Twitter user and we think that’s a worthy conclusion to the whole scenario.

Wordle apparently has a celebrity edition for @ShashiTharoor and @abhilashtomy. #Wordle GETS six attempts to guess the word on their minds! — Mathew T. George (@mathewtgeorge) February 17, 2022

Of late, netizens have been casting aspersions that Wordle might be getting harder since its move to NYT. Desi Wordle enthusiasts are even going as far as to claim that the difficulty has reached Shashi Tharoor, Twitter’s resident English teacher’s, level. What left them in even more of a tizzy was the fact that Wordle 242 had different answers for different people, which had not been the case thus far.

Wordle #242 had different solutions for the same puzzle for different people, and as is evident from the reactions below, people were not happy with the development. Add to it the fact that it was a difficult solve, and you have a country of netizens rather upset with New York Times. The dominant sentiment? “NYT really took Wordle from 10th standard vocabulary to Shashi Tharoor level in a day."

