We Found Common Objects Masquerading as Celebrities at the MET Gala 2019 Red Carpet

The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s theme for the MET Gala 2019 was camp.If you're thinking people would turn up in pajamas or camouflage print, this is the wrong kind of camp. People went all out in their outfits to make a statement at the the MET gala.In the middle of the stars showing up at the event, we also found some common objects masquerading as famous celebrities.(Image Credits: AP/Lightning Direct)(Image credits: AP/FrightProps)(Image Credits: AP/Amazon)(Image Credits: AP/Pngtree)(Image credits: AP/Amazon)(Image Credits: AP/Goldbelly)A single piece of bread as Tracy Ellis Ross.(Image Credits: Reuters/Independent)We also find the Night King from Game of Thrones at the MET Gala. We hope he too, had a gala time.(Image Credits: Reuters/Game of Thrones)