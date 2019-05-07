Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

We Found Common Objects Masquerading as Celebrities at the MET Gala 2019 Red Carpet

While people turned heads at the MET Gala, and Ezra Miller had all eyes on him - literally, and we were wondering if Sia's song would play as Katy Perry entered, we spotted a few unusual things in the mix.

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:May 7, 2019, 2:43 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
We Found Common Objects Masquerading as Celebrities at the MET Gala 2019 Red Carpet
Image Credits: AP/The Internet.
Loading...
The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s theme for the MET Gala 2019 was camp.

If you're thinking people would turn up in pajamas or camouflage print, this is the wrong kind of camp. People went all out in their outfits to make a statement at the the MET gala.

In the middle of the stars showing up at the event, we also found some common objects masquerading as famous celebrities.

For example, this chandelier pretending to be Katy Perry. 

Image Credits: AP/Lightning Direct.

(Image Credits: AP/Lightning Direct)


A scary 'Vertigo' mask as Ezra Miller.

Image credits: AP/FrightProps.

(Image credits: AP/FrightProps)

This stick of Cotton Candy as Emma Roberts.

Image Credits: AP/Amazon.

(Image Credits: AP/Amazon)

King's Scepter as Billy Porter.

Image Credits: AP/Pngtree.

(Image Credits: AP/Pngtree)

Kendall and Kylie Jenner as Fanta cans.

Image credits: AP/Amazon.

(Image credits: AP/Amazon)

Rainbow cake disguised as Cara Delevingne.

Image Credits: AP/Goldbelly.

(Image Credits: AP/Goldbelly)

A single piece of bread as Tracy Ellis Ross.

Image Credits: Reuters/Independent.

(Image Credits: Reuters/Independent)

We also find the Night King from Game of Thrones at the MET Gala. We hope he too, had a gala time.

Image Credits: Reuters/Game of Thrones.

(Image Credits: Reuters/Game of Thrones)
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram