What Will Happen if a 'Planet-killer' Comet Like Netflix's 'Don't Look Up' Hits Earth?

Netflix’s latest movie Don’t Look Up released on the streaming platform last week. The movie starring Academy Award-winning actors Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lawrence, and Leonardo Di Caprio presents an end-of-the-world scenario where two scientists try to convince the US Government and the population at large that a giant comet measuring 10 kilometres in width will hit the planet. In this satire by Adam McKay, Di Caprio and Lawrence play the role of two scientists who are perplexed by the audacity of the US government who fail to take their warning seriously.

The two astronomers Randall Mindy (Di Caprio) and Kate Dibiasky (Lawrence) try to warn that if not diverted from its set path, the comet could end life on earth just like it eliminated dinosaurs a few million years ago.

However, what would happen if a real comet like that were to hit the planet?

NASA’s Amy Mainzer, who served as an advisor on the movie, has some answers. Mainzer is the principal investigator of NASA’s Near-Earth Object Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer (NEOWISE) mission and a leading scientist in asteroid detection and planetary defense. NEOWISE mission keeps an eye out for near-Earth objects that can likely cause significant damage to the planet.

Speaking to Inverse, Mainzer said that he had designed the comet for this film. He added, this kind of comet is known as a long-period comet, which is often found just a few months before they make their closest approach to the sun. Mainzer told Inverse, “My team discovered comet NEOWISE last year, and that object has a fairly similar orbit to the type of thing that we’re talking about in the movie.”

Mainzer confirmed that a fast-moving, massive comet coming close to Earth is entirely plausible. Describing such a comet, Mainzer said, “They can move with incredible speeds and they can be very large.” However, a comet-like that hitting planet earth may not be too realistic. The scientist told the publication that it is very unlikely that a comet-like the one in the Netflix movie and the Earth would ever be at the same place at the same time.

Objects like the giant comet, when detected years in advance can give space authorities the time to device plans to divert it. However, if a giant comet were to be detected so close to the planet as it were in the movie, Mainzer believes that it will be really difficult to divert its path because for an object that’s very massive, it takes a huge amount of energy to push it out of the way.

