What Would Happen If Earth Stops Rotating? 'Disastrous', Says Neil deGrasse Tyson

The most frequently asked question of all time - What would happen if the Earth suddenly stopped spinning altogether? - has now been answered by a resurfaced video. It features popular astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson and belongs to when Late American TV and radio host Larry King, in 2013, asked him about the same. “That would be disastrous - disastrous," deGrasse Tyson said. “If you stopped Earth and you weren’t seat-belt buckled to the Earth, you would fall over and roll 800 miles an hour due East. It would kill everyone on Earth. People would be flying out of windows, and that would just be a bad day on Earth," he can be heard saying. The host further explained that at the time, in New York, based on its latitude, they were moving with the Earth at 800 miles due east because it is rotating.

The video was originally uploaded on October 10, 2013 but has now resurfaced. It has a total of 6,656,858 views. “This is what Stephen Hawking would have been like if it wasn’t for his illness. He had the same child-like wonder. This man radiates intelligence and passion," wrote a person in the comment section. Another person wrote, “He does mention “anything not bolted down", but yeah, buildings, cars, bodies of water, and I would suspect, even land masses, to a degree, would violently shift due east. Interesting to know if mountain ranges could withstand the sudden shift in momentum."

