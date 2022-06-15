What Would Happen If The Entire World Turned Vegetarian? The Answer is Here

The perpetual debate between vegetarians and non-vegetarians is something that will not take a backseat anytime soon. While vegetarians, as well as vegans, question the ethics of non-vegetarians for exploiting and killing animals for food, one of the most common replies to it is that eating meat keeps the food chain and the ecosystem in balance. However, is there any positive effect of giving up meat and becoming a vegetarian? Let us find out what would happen if every human on earth gave up meat?

You will be surprised to know that eating meat releases more carbon dioxide into the environment. According to a report on the Scientific America website, producing half a pound of potatoes, or about 226 grams, produces the same amount of carbon dioxide as it takes to drive a small car for a distance of 0.2 kilometres.

At the same time, the production of the same amount of beef releases as much carbon dioxide as driving the same car to a distance of 12.7 km. According to research conducted at Oxford University, if most of the people of the world also adopt such a diet which includes only fruits and vegetables, then greenhouse gases will be reduced in large quantities from the planet.

There will also be a significant change in the dynamics of water conservation on earth. More water is needed to produce meat, but less water is used to produce fruits and vegetables. While 1-2 cubic meters of water is used to produce sugarcane, almost the same amount of water is used to produce vegetables. However, it takes more than 15,000 cubic meters of water to produce beef.

Well, we have talked about the effects of a completely vegetarian world on the environment but how would it affect people? A report published in the National Library of Medicine says that animal products contribute significantly to the total nutrients in the food supply.

People who belong to the lower income groups of developing countries like India need to depend on meat for essential nutrients in their bodies as the bioengineered vegetarian meat substitutes are beyond their purchasing power. It is not feasible for developing countries to give up meat consumption at present, irrespective of the environmental benefits it may have.

