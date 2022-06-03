What Would it Look Like to Skim Clouds of Jupiter? NASA Has a GIF

NASA’s latest post on Instagram will offer you a glimpse of Jupiter from a close vantage point. The American space agency shared a video on Thursday, which was an animated sequence made with the raw JunoCam image data. NASA’s Juno mission completed its 41st close flyby of Jupiter, and its JunoCam instrument captured what it would look like to ride along with the spacecraft.

The flyby took place on April 9 this year. A statement shared by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration mentioned that at the point of closest approach on April 9, Juno was just over 2,050 miles or 3,300 kilometres above Jupiter’s colourful cloud tops. At that moment, the spacecraft was travelling at about 1,31,000 MPH or 2,10,000 kilometres per hour, relative to the planet.

The eight-second video shared on social media handles shows the camera approaching the giant planet made of gas. The animated sequence was created by Citizen Scientist Andrea Luck, who used raw JunoCam image data.

The latest post shared by NASA JPL has left social media users impressed. One of the top comments on the post read, “So compelling.” Another user commented, “One of the most legendary and epic missions of all the time followed by Cassini-Huygens.”

The Juno mission was launched by NASA on August 5, 2011. The spacecraft embarked on a five-year journey to our solar system’s largest planet, the gas giant Jupiter. Its mission is to probe beneath the planet’s dense clouds and reveal some information about the origin and evolution of Jupiter, our solar system, and giant planets in general across the universe.

Juno arrived at Jupiter on July 4, 2016, after a five-year, 1.7-billion-mile journey. The spacecraft settled into a 53-day polar orbit stretching from just above Jupiter’s cloud tops to the outer reaches of the Jovian magnetosphere.

Currently, Juno is NASA’s most distant planetary orbiter and continues its investigation of the solar system’s largest planet through September 2025, or until the spacecraft’s end of life.

