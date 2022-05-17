What Would 'Modern Love: Mumbai' Based in Other Cities Look Like? Twitter Has Ideas

‘Modern Love: Mumbai’ show seemed to have touched a chord with the audience with mostly kind social media reviews. The anthology of love stories that premiered on Amazon Prime has made tweeple come out with ideas of such romantic episodes based in other cities. From Gurugram to Bengaluru, people presented what that city’s version of Modern Love would look like. Take a look at those ideas:

Pune

Modern Love Pune would be a WhatsApp group. — Adi (@Brewkenstein) May 16, 2022

Nagpur

Modern love Nagpur is meeting another Nagpurkar in Pune and falling in love over dates in Hinjewadi cafes. — Sukhada (@appadappajappa) May 15, 2022

Delhi

Modern Love Delhi with a love story told entirely through metro journeys where a couple discusses the significance of their favourite metro stations and talks about the stories attached to them. — Pratishtha 🍉 (@pishtieee) May 15, 2022

Watching Modern Love Mumbai makes me want Modern love Delhi, with contrasts of south delhi clubbing & 5 star dates to dates at Lodhi, DU, getting an ice cream at CP, book stores at Khan, window shopping at Chandani chowk, moonrise at Humayun, endless walks and just goofing around — Janhavi (@Janhavijain151) May 14, 2022

I wish there was a Modern Love Delhi version. Dates at Lodhi and Qutub. Travelling around North Campus. Chilling at CP. Yamuna ghat boat rides. Ice cream at India Gate. I NEED a Modern Love Delhi version!! — Anandi Sen (@anandiisen) May 14, 2022

Modern Love Delhi

Him – I live in Gurgaon

Her – I don't think this will work bye sorry — Samrat Singh (@samratsingh23) May 15, 2022

Bengaluru

Modern Love elsewhere: "We're breaking up" Modern Love in Blr: "We're pivoting away from each other" — Aamna (@_aamnakhan) May 16, 2022

modern love bangalore would be blossom dates, sharing an uber pool together, bitching about the traffic, getting caught in the rain and maybe a serendipitous moment at a metro station — ritwik (@prob1emch1ld) May 16, 2022

i want a modern love bangalore edition where they show couples sharing a dbc in corner house, walking hand in hand in cubbon park, picking out books for each other in blossoms, waking up at 7 to eat ghee idli in rameshwaram cafe, drinking together in bob's bar — dev (luvr) (@devvtwt) May 15, 2022

Modern love bangalore: can’t find an auto bf, has a car gf — Niharica (@newharica) May 15, 2022

Gurugram

Modern love Gurgaon: Doesn’t matter which gf

Doesn’t matter which bf Both sitting at home cause it’s burning outside 🥵 — Ragini Das (@ragingdas) May 16, 2022

Ahmedabad

here me out, 'Modern love Ahmedabad' episode where a couple sits on SG highway sipping iscon ki cutting Chai while watching cars passing by and sun is setting in the background. — dhruviii (@dhruviiiparmar) May 16, 2022

'Modern love Ahmedabad' episode where a couple sits on narmada canal with a cup of coffee watching the sunset and talking about life holding hands and smiling to each other. https://t.co/Cr6Rfesv5J — DEV∆N$H|🌹 (@wohwalidevanshi) May 16, 2022

Someone pointed out that filmmaker Basu Chatterjee, who made many memorable slice-of-life movies, was the original pioneer of Modern Love.

Basu Chatterjee's films were the OG 'Modern Love' pic.twitter.com/WSv7IOEFe9 — Fables Of Film (@fables_of_film) May 12, 2022

Are the makers of ‘Modern Love’ listening?

