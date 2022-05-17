CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#IPL#Movies#LIC#Weather#Gyanvapi
Home » News » Buzz » What Would 'Modern Love: Mumbai' Based in Other Cities Look Like? Twitter Has Ideas
2-MIN READ

What Would 'Modern Love: Mumbai' Based in Other Cities Look Like? Twitter Has Ideas

People now want 'Modern Love' based in other Indian cities.

People now want 'Modern Love' based in other Indian cities.

'Modern Love' based in Bengaluru, Delhi, Ahmedabad etc., according to Twitter.

Buzz Staff

‘Modern Love: Mumbai’ show seemed to have touched a chord with the audience with mostly kind social media reviews. The anthology of love stories that premiered on Amazon Prime has made tweeple come out with ideas of such romantic episodes based in other cities. From Gurugram to Bengaluru, people presented what that city’s version of Modern Love would look like. Take a look at those ideas:

Pune

Nagpur

Delhi

Bengaluru

Gurugram

Ahmedabad

Someone pointed out that filmmaker Basu Chatterjee, who made many memorable slice-of-life movies, was the original pioneer of Modern Love.

Are the makers of ‘Modern Love’ listening?

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.

Buzz Staff

A team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on the Internet while exploring science, cricket, tech, gender, Bollywoo...Read More

first published:May 17, 2022, 12:24 IST