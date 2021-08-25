What Would NASA's Perseverance's Google Photos Gallery Look Like?

Since NASA’ Mars Perseverance rover landed on the red planet in February 2021, it won’t stop clicking pictures of the new world. “There is no better landscape photographer than a mars rover,” Google said in a Tweet on August 18. In response, the official Twitter account of the Mars rover tweeted, “When you are in a new land, you can’t help but take a lot of pictures.” The rover’s tweet revealed that in its six months living on Mars, it has built quite a collection of Photos. The probe has taken over 1,25,000 photos on the red planet.

There’s no better landscape photographer than a Mars Rover. So here's a fun little thought experiment: What if @NASAPersevere used Google Photos to keep track of all 125,000+ pics it’s taken on Mars in the last six months? https://t.co/cF4YcCuBaj pic.twitter.com/OXMYLIKaxP— Google (@Google) August 18, 2021

However, what if the mars rover too used Google Photos to keep track of its pictures? Google asked this question on Twitter in a “fun little thought experiment." Google Photos - Google’s photo gallery and backup app - classifies the photos based on objects in them and occasionally suggests highlights and memories asking users to revisit those pictures. Google also posted a video demonstrating how Perseverance’s Google Photos app would look like. The video shows photos taken by the robotic explorer and compiled them into a music video featuring Michal Crawford’s peppy track “Put on your Sunday clothes.” Pictures, which were taken by the rover, slide past the screen compiled into various categories such as Shadow Selfies, Landscapes, Rocks and more. The video also features the mars helicopter Ingenuity with selfies of the rover as well.

Quoting Google’s tweet, the rover shared its galley of raw images. The gallery includes pictures of soil samples, mars horizon and its own body parts. In another tweet on August 20, the rover shared a time-lapse of Deimos, one of mars’ moons.

When you’re in a new land, you can’t help but take lots of pictures. In my six months as a Martian resident, I’ve built up quite a collection. See all my photos here, and even upvote your favorites to become Image of the Week: https://t.co/Ex1QDo3eC2 https://t.co/gsYF55bczE— NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover (@NASAPersevere) August 18, 2021

Sky watching is fun no matter where you are. I took this short time lapse movie to watch for clouds, and caught something else: look closely and you’ll see Deimos, one of two moons of Mars.More on this tiny moon: https://t.co/TzHMc0aIS3 pic.twitter.com/akfbhfsw33 — NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover (@NASAPersevere) August 20, 2021

Deimos appears as a tiny shiny spot in the sky. Of the pictures the rover takes, NASA picks an image of the week based on people’s votes. The image for the last week shows martian rocks and relatively dimmer sunlight with a portion of the rover also featuring in the image. The rover took the picture from the top of a Martian ridge called ‘Citadelle.’ The rover was launched from Earth in July 2020 and hopes to find signs of alien life on the red planet.

