What You See First in This Optical Illusion Reveals How Faithful You are in Relationships

Optical illusion not only interacts with your vision but also with your mind. It is evident in some illusions that claim to predict or detect personality traits. An illusion with a similar purpose has recently surfaced that claims to figure out if you are likely to cheat or not. Cheating is not a black and white event but rather has some complex aspects associated with it and may involve a host of debatable subjects. It may involve a lack of communication, an inability to understand, among many others. But this optical illusion claims to bring some objectivity to the entire phenomenon. Depending on what catches your eyes first, the creator has categorised and denoted several characteristics which tell you how faithful you tend to be in a relationship.

The Tree

If you see the trees first, then you are somebody who will never cheat on your partner. You are likely to be clear-headed and firm on the ground with your decisions. However, this might lead you to suffocate and get stuck in a relationship that is not right for you.

The Birds

If you see the birds, then you are a romantic who believes in fate and destiny. You are likely to cheat on your partner only if you stumble upon a person who, according to you, is your soulmate.

The Huts

If you see the huts first, then you are a person who cheats on their partner regularly. In addition, you are not a sharer of thoughts with your partner and you tend to get away with your deeds quite luckily.

The Elephant

The Elephant is the amalgamation of all the elements of the optical illusion. If you see the elephant first, then it is likely that you have cheated once but will never do it again. You are thoughtful of the consequences of cheating.

