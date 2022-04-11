What You See First in This Optical Illusion Reveals What You're Like in Love

You must have come across some peculiar optical illusions with strange figures that mostly leave you puzzled. While these may seem annoying at times, you can even make use of them for a quick personality test. In particular, the way you analyse this painting by Octavio Ocampo can unearth how you behave and express when you are in love, as per yourtango.com. To dive in for the personality test, you must look at the picture closely and note what you see first. The picture contains four elements in it and what your eyes communicate to your brain first will apparently uncover how your love life is going to be. Now, once you have spotted the element, check the analysis below.

According to writer Rebecca Jane Stokes, if you saw a man riding a horse first, it means that “your heart can be a tough one to tame” when it comes to love and romance. She insists that even when you believe that you have found the perfect partner, you are unlikely to settle with that. This could also mean that your ideal partner may be in front of you while you keep searching for him.

In case you saw an old man’s face, then it means that you are the person who “never loses sight of the big picture. It indicates that you are more likely to get wooed by a person who puts in time, energy, and effort for you. A long-term and romantic relationship is what is your thing and you seek real love rather than materials.

Spotting a girl lying down by the river means that your past love experiences haven’t been that pleasant and that you are hurt. It indicates that although you are willing to taste love again, you are also skeptical if your relationship will fructify.

If you have noticed a stone archway on the river first, then it means that you “have a wild and dreaming heart that is difficult to tame.” It shows that you like the idea of falling in love but “no one else’s heart craves a partner in exploration and adventure quite the way that you do.” While saying that this indicates you are a wild and unique spirit, Rebecca also suggests that you should not consider living life all by yourself.

