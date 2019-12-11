'What's a Commie Hat?': Jeremy Corbyn Reacts to Mean Tweets Trolls Send Him, Twitter Lights Up
Corbyn's video came two days before United Kingdom is set to vote for a new Prime Minister on Dec 12.
Labour chief Jeremy Corbyn reads out mean tweets in run up to UK elections | Image credit: Twitter
"What's a commie hat?"
That was the first response from United Kingdom's Labour Party candidate Jeremy Corbyn as he sat down on Twitter to read some of the meanest tweets he has received from netizens.
Corbyn, who will be contesting the general elections against Conservative's Boris Johnson who is also currently the Prime Minister of Britain, shared a video of himself reading "mean tweets" posted to him on the micro-clogging site.
One of the first comments he read out loud was "I'll bet Jeremy Corbyn would be glad when this election is over so he can go back to wearing his commie hat".
"It's a bit like when I was told I was riding a Maoist motorcycle," Corbyn joked.
Other criticisms included complaints against Corbyn's alleged belief in "magic money" that can pay for free education that the Labour has promised.
Corbyn, however, answers every trolling tweet with humility and wit, even adding a joke or two in between. Since being posted on December 10, the video has garnered thousands of likes and shares.
This was surprisingly fun. pic.twitter.com/Tjl60l70bl— Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) December 9, 2019
The stunt seemed to have paid off as many on the internet praised Corbyn's witty campaign idea.
Brilliant. Whoever came up with this deserves a promotion.— Colin McKay (@DerorCurrency) December 9, 2019
I proper love him.— Farrah | Vote Labour (@hernamesfarrah1) December 9, 2019
"Anyone else started to find Jeremy Corbyn really sexy?"Well I must admit he looks good for 70! 😁😁— Connor 🌹 #VoteLabourActually 🌹 #SackBoris 🌹 (@CWTV156479) December 9, 2019
The United Kingdom is set to vote for a new Prime Minister on Dec 12.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 25 July , 2019 “Will Have to Take Back Bodies”: Army Chief Bipin Rawat's Warning to Pakistan
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 No Girl Amongst 216 Children Born in Last Three Months in Uttarakashi, Uttarakhand
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 Mumbai Man Uses Cost-effective Method to Harvest Rainwater
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019 India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Nusrat Jahan Wins Hearts After Posting a Photo with Toddler Selling Balloons
- Socially Responsible Films Don't Have a ‘Type', Can Still be Entertaining, Says Deepika Padukone
- Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Gauri Khan Recreate Iconic Bollywood Looks
- Nike Joyride Dual Run Review: The Running Shoe Revolution is Truly Underway
- Woman Catches Her Boyfriend Cheating After Fitbit Records 'Unusual Activity' at 4 AM